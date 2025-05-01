On July 11, 2024 Senate Bill 912, and House Bill 1495 were signed into law and promulgated in RSMo 42.222. The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) was charged with creating a new program to aid in the efforts to prevent Veteran suicide. The new law required MVC to review the provisions of the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 and all subsequent regulations and then compile an annual report, first due on July 1, 2025. MVC will work in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Mental Health to “provide recommendations and make efforts to adopt procedures, programs, treatment options, aid, and other assistance necessary to assist in the efforts to prevent Veteran suicide.”

In addition to the annual report, the Veterans Suicide Prevention program has launched the Left of Boom digital media campaign. In military terms, “Left of Boom,” describes the period of time before an incident occurs where proactive measures can be put in place to prevent or mitigate a life-threatening event such as an attack, explosion, or crisis. The goal of Missouri Veterans Commission is to stay ahead of the crisis that suicide presents for our service members, veterans and family members. Our mission is to stay informed of the ongoing threat that mental health issues present to our veterans and adapt to the changing landscape of the challenges faced by our nations heroes. The campaign is designed as a way to educate and train Missourians on how to identify and help service members, Veterans, and their families (SMVF) during a mental health crisis. Left of Boom provides resources, training opportunities, and practical steps to take before, during, and after a suicidal crisis. By educating the public, SMVF stand a better chance of getting the help they need. Below you will find the Left of Boom social media copy and graphics, flyers, and television and website sliders.

A mental health crisis can happen at any time to anyone. Join us on our mission to help educate and train our communities on suicide prevention techniques.