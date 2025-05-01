Submit Release
WonderED K-12 Academy Announces Innovative Online K-5 Elementary Program

Called the K-5 Collaborative, the accredited online school is dynamic and flexible, and tailored to each child’s interests, strengths, and developmental stage.

Children thrive when they feel safe, supported, and engaged in meaningful learning experiences. That’s why our Relationship-Centered Learning approach prioritizes trust, connection, and autonomy.”
— Jamie Maloney, Founder and CEO
PORT NEW RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WonderED K-12 Academy, the leading online private K-12 school for student-driven learning, today announces a new online K-5 program where learning is not confined to a classroom—instead, it happens everywhere, through play, projects, relationships, and real-world experiences.

“Children thrive when they feel safe, supported, and engaged in meaningful learning experiences,” said Jamie Maloney, WonderED founder and CEO. “That’s why our Relationship-Centered Learning approach for our youngest students prioritizes trust, connection, and autonomy.”

In WonderED’s K-5 Collaborative, its youngest learners develop foundational skills through:
• Play-based and experiential learning that fosters creativity and problem-solving.
• Developmentally appropriate academics designed to build confidence in literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking.
• A collaborative partnership between educators and Place-Based Learning Partners (parents, caregivers, or mentors) to guide students toward independence.

WonderED is now accepting applications for the 2024/25 school year, and interested parents are encouraged to schedule a Discovery Call with WonderED educators to determine if the K-5 Collaborative would be a good fit for their child.

For additional information, visit www.WonderEDk12.com.

About WonderED
WonderED K-12 Academy is a Cognia-accredited online school that uniquely combines a competency-based learning curriculum, a project-based learning approach, and a personalized education plan for each student. Its flexible online technology allows students to do their work at any time and from anywhere, with access for students, families, and teachers.

Beth Frost-Johnson
WonderED K-12 Academy
+1 414-339-7061
WonderED K-5 Collaborative

