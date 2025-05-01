WonderED K-12 Academy Announces Innovative Online K-5 Elementary Program

Called the K-5 Collaborative, the accredited online school is dynamic and flexible, and tailored to each child’s interests, strengths, and developmental stage.

PORT NEW RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WonderED K-12 Academy, the leading online private K-12 school for student-driven learning, today announces a new online K-5 program where learning is not confined to a classroom—instead, it happens everywhere, through play, projects, relationships, and real-world experiences.“Children thrive when they feel safe, supported, and engaged in meaningful learning experiences,” said Jamie Maloney, WonderED founder and CEO. “That’s why our Relationship-Centered Learning approach for our youngest students prioritizes trust, connection, and autonomy.”In WonderED’s K-5 Collaborative, its youngest learners develop foundational skills through:• Play-based and experiential learning that fosters creativity and problem-solving.• Developmentally appropriate academics designed to build confidence in literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking.• A collaborative partnership between educators and Place-Based Learning Partners (parents, caregivers, or mentors) to guide students toward independence.WonderED is now accepting applications for the 2024/25 school year, and interested parents are encouraged to schedule a Discovery Call with WonderED educators to determine if the K-5 Collaborative would be a good fit for their child.For additional information, visit www.WonderEDk12.com About WonderEDWonderED K-12 Academy is a Cognia- accredited online school that uniquely combines a competency-based learning curriculum, a project-based learning approach, and a personalized education plan for each student. Its flexible online technology allows students to do their work at any time and from anywhere, with access for students, families, and teachers.

