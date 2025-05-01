JARIET Technologies signs sales representation agreement with Florida’s Mega Technologies

Jariet Technologies Inc. Mega Technologies Inc

Partnership provides JARIET access to more customers in Florida

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jariet Technologies is thrilled to announce our partnership with manufacturer representative Mega Technologies, Inc, a company with nearly three decades of industry experience. This collaboration brings together MegaTech’s seasoned sales team and Jariet's innovative RF transceiver ICs. By adding Jariet's products to its robust line card of 15 premier semiconductor brands, MegaTech continues to strengthen its market presence and offer exceptional value to its customers.

Jariet Technologies is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high performance data converter and RF transceivers with engineering development based in the USA and Switzerland. Jariet's designs are broadly deployed in commercial, defense and space applications as catalog ICs (integrated circuits), die, IP (intellectual property) and custom chips. They are the first company to qualify and release a direct-sampling RF transceiver IC capable of reaching up to 36GHz. The technology is a preferred and flexible approach, enabling software-defined radio architectures in electronic warfare, RADAR, satellite, quantum computing, test and communication equipment.

“I am thrilled to partner with Jariet Technologies to bring their cutting-edge high-speed data converters and mixed-signal integrated circuits to Florida's dynamic defense market. Jariet's innovative solutions excel in mission-critical applications demanding precision, speed, and reliability, aligning perfectly with the evolving needs of our defense industry clients.” (Spiros Nifakos, President, Mega Technologies)

"In our mission to “Digitize the World”, Jariet Technologies is enthusiastic about partnering with MegaTech, an initiative that will fortify and expand our customer relationships in the wonderful sunshine state of Florida. This collaboration is set to accelerate growth and foster innovation across commercial markets and national defense. “ (Luke Miller, Executive Vice President, Jariet Technologies)

