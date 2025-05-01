Florida State Parks Foundation Partners with Athletic Brewing Co. to renovate trails at two state parks

Sebastian Inlet State Park, St. George Island State Park receive trail upgrades through ‘Two For The Trails’ program

Athletic Brewing has been an excellent supporter for several years, and we are grateful that they have once again chosen to make a real difference in Florida’s award-winning state parks” — Julia Gill Woodward, CEO, Florida State Parks Foundation

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two generous grants from Athletic Brewing Company’s Two For The Trails program will provide for significant renovations to trails within two of Florida’s iconic beachfront state parks, the Florida State Parks Foundation announced today.The grants, which total more than $43,000, will benefit the popular Hammock Trail at Sebastian Inlet State Park and a trail observation platform at Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park, respectively.The 1-mile Hammock Trail at Sebastian Inlet State Park (Melbourne Beach) winds through the park’s sub-tropical palm/oak hammock. Grant funds were used for new trail signage and to renovate three boardwalks that guide visitors through the park’s mangroves. The project is nearly complete after more than a year in development.At St. George Island State Park, construction will soon begin on renovations to the park’s East Slough Trail overlook platform. Improvements include new composite decking to replace the 30-year-old structure’s dated lumber, as well as accessibility features such as ADA-compliant picnic tables and low-railing areas so that individuals seated on mobility devices may enjoy unobstructed views.Athletic Brewing previously contributed to the 1738 fort reconstruction project at Fort Mose Historic State Park in St. Augustine.“Athletic Brewing has been an excellent supporter for several years, and we are grateful that they have once again chosen to make a real difference in Florida’s award-winning state parks,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “When these renovations are complete, visitors from around the world will be able to better experience and enjoy the unique sights, sounds and wonders found within two of our state’s pristine beaches and surrounding natural communities.”Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic Brewing Company is the largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer in the U.S. The company’s Two For The Trails program contributes up to $2 million annually to protect and restore outdoor spaces across the globe.“This essential funding will directly benefit the environment and communities where our customers live, work, and adventure, helping to protect, enhance, and sustain outdoor spaces for generations to come,” said Cara Wilson, Impact Manager, Athletic Brewing Company. “We aim to provide safe, equitable access to the great outdoors for generations to come, and look forward to seeing the transformative impact of these projects.”###About the Florida State Parks Foundation:The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. All projects are completed through the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.About Athletic Brewing Company:Athletic Brewing Company is America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer. Athletic is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting game-changing NA brews that can be consumed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America1 and a top 20 U.S. brewing company. Its award-winning brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. Athletic operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Athletic is proudly a Certified B Corporation™. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com Follow Athletic Brewing on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, and YouTube to stay up-to-date on all things Athletic.1 NielsenIQ, Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv, Latest 52 Wks ending 03/22/252 Brewers Association Top 50 U.S. Brewing Companies of 2024

