Florida State Parks Foundation, Stihl Inc., Partner To Make State Parks Greener Through Battery Power Tools & Equipment

~$200,000 allocation from Foundation’s Greener Initiative will purchase hundreds of battery-powered tools for state parks~

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- State parks across Florida are set to receive a fleet of state-of-the-art battery-powered tools and equipment through a new partnership between the Florida State Parks Foundation and STIHL Inc., the Foundation announced today at Wekiwa Springs State Park.Through this partnership — the latest milestone in the Foundation’s Greener Initiative — the Foundation and STIHL will provide nearly 350 rechargeable, battery-powered tools such as chainsaws, mowers and pressure washers to be distributed at more than 50 parks from the Florida Panhandle to the Keys.STIHL battery tools will replace or reduce the use of traditional, gas-powered tools, allowing park staff to more efficiently maintain their parks while creating a cleaner, quieter experience for visitors.The Foundation first announced the Greener Initiative, a statewide campaign to encourage environmental sustainability in state parks, in 2023.“We created our Greener Initiative to increase sustainability and reduce environmental impact in state parks, and today’s partnership with STIHL is a major step toward that goal,” said Kathleen Brennan, Board President of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Park rangers work hard every day to ensure their parks are beautiful and that trails, experiences and amenities are in excellent condition. We are proud to support them in this task while also reducing emissions.”Following a brief speaking program, attendees enjoyed a guided tram tour of Wekiwa Springs State Park led by Florida State Parks Foundation Board Member and Florida Master Naturalist Don Philpott.“These new tools will have a major impact on our day-to-day operations, and they will also be a big help in recovery from major storms and severe weather,” Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher said. “Our rangers and staff all take pride in maintaining their parks to the highest standards, and they are excited to put their new tools to use.”“STIHL is honored to join the Florida State Parks Foundation in supporting state parks in a real, tangible way,” added Eric Hughes, commercial solutions manager for STIHL Southeast, Inc. “These tools are lightweight and low maintenance, and we believe that they will make a ranger’s work more efficient and enjoyable while also improving results in their parks.”Since its official launch in 2023, the Foundation’s Greener Initiative has provided funding for projects and amenities that reduce waste and emissions, lower energy consumption and enhance visitor experiences.Previous Greener Initiative projects include:— Water-bottle refilling stations at 98 state parks and trails.— Upgrading or replacing traditional lighting with efficient LED bulbs and fixtures.— The hybrid-electric “Great Blue Heron” river tour boat at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park.— Fifty e-bikes for use by park rangers across the state.Greener Initiative projects are funded through generous contributions from community partners, as well as from sales of the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate. More than 21,500 state parks supporters have purchased an “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate since its debut in 2022, making it one of the most popular environmental license plates in Florida.“It is thrilling to see what the Greener Initiative has become in just a few years,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “These projects have made a true impact in so many aspects of park operations and experiences, and we are grateful to all our community partners and everyone who has purchased a license plate. Your support makes this possible.###The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. All projects are completed by the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

