Thomas Motter Illuminates the Dark Ages in Powerful Historical Epic

A deeply researched historical novel breathes life into the legends of Charlemagne and the roots of modern civilization.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Motter’s historical fiction “The Song of Charlemagne: Book One – The Grail Revelation” is a compelling blend of myth, legend, and verifiable historical events. With a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and decades of scholarly research in French Medieval History, Motter uses his expertise to reintroduce readers to the lesser-known truths behind one of Europe’s most defining eras—the years following the fall of the Roman Empire.In this first installment of a trilogy, Motter vividly reconstructs a world teetering between darkness and enlightenment. With cinematic scenes such as a masterful joust between Roland and Ganelon, the book sets the tone for a narrative rich in chivalry, warfare, and political intrigue. At its heart, the novel challenges traditional understandings of history by investigating how religion, gender roles, and East-West conflict were shaped and distorted over time. Motter’s work provides not just a gripping story but also a powerful reevaluation of medieval legacies that continue to shape our world today.Driven by more than 20 years of research—including time spent in the archives of the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris and fieldwork across France—Motter’s purpose is clear: to shed light on the characters behind the myth and the real stakes of their stories. A former President of an international medical company and a Knight Hospitaller, Motter combines academic rigor with life experience, making his historical insights not only credible but deeply human. His personal ties to figures like President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his multifaceted career add further dimension to his authorial voice.“The Song of Charlemagne: Book One – The Grail Revelation” challenges readers to confront the gaps in our historical memory and reflect on how myth and history intertwine. This compelling narrative is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

