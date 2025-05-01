VTF&W to Hold Hearings May 6 and 8

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two more public hearings on May 6 and 8 to get input on the Fish and Wildlife Department’s 2025 Antlerless Harvest Recommendation as well as proposed changes to white-tailed deer, moose and turkey hunting regulations and the rules for transporting wild game meat from out of state.

The hearings are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesday, May 6 – Winooski Middle & High School, 60 Normand St., Winooski, VT 05404

Thursday, May 8 – Springfield High School, 303 South St., Springfield, VT 05156

The department’s 2025 Antlerless Harvest Recommendation is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website.

In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Comments on the 2025 Antlerless Harvest and Youth/Novice Recommendation must be received by May 16. Comments on the proposed changes to deer, moose and turkey regulations for 2026 must be received by May 25.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Please send an e-mail to Nick.Fortin@vermont.gov or call 802-793-8777 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).