Unallocated Antlerless Deer Permits Are Still Available
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department held its annual permit lottery for muzzleloader antlerless deer permits on September 9 and says it still has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only October 30-November 2 muzzleloader season and the December 6-14 muzzleloader season.
These permits can be purchased on Fish and Wildlife’s website or at any local license agent on a first come, first served basis at a cost of $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.
Here are the Wildlife Management Units that still had muzzleloader antlerless permits available online and at local license agents statewide as of October 6: A, B, F1, F2, G, J1, J2, K, N, O, and Q.
A person may only hold one antlerless permit at a time. After taking an antlerless deer with their permit, they may purchase an additional unallocated permit if they are still available.
