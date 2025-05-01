From Noise to Knowledge: SYNQ Unveils AI-Powered Voice Solutions Integrated with Microsoft AI Services

SYNQ, an enterprise software company that helps retailers streamline store operations, is excited to announce the launch of a suite of voice AI capabilities.

VICTORIA, CANADA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SYNQ Technology, an enterprise software company that helps retailers streamline store operations and drive sales increases, is excited to announce the launch of a suite of voice AI capabilities that integrates Microsoft Azure AI services for frontline workers in retail. Comprised of SYNQ Air Traffic Control and SYNQ Radio Agent (both patent pending), these new capabilities provide retailers a new approach to in-store communications and agentic AI by integrating Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Copilot Studio and Microsoft Teams.By integrating SYNQ’s existing software alongside new, proprietary hardware with Azure OpenAI service, Copilot Studio, and Azure AI speech-to-text, the SYNQ team has been able to turn existing analog radios into intelligent devices. While the future is heading towards mobile compute for store associates, the reality is that there are hundreds-of-thousands of radios in use across the retail sector. SYNQ saw this as an opportunity to improve efficiency in stores and generate new types of operational data. These solutions turn standard radio chatter into structured, actionable data.SYNQ Air Traffic control lets retailers turn customer help requests (digital or buttons) into voice notifications and enables bidirectional communication from the associate back to the customer. This means that when an associate verbally claims a request received on their radio, the status is automatically updated for the shopper on their smartphone. This functionality is made possible by using Teams Adaptive Cards and Azure AI speech-to-text to convert the digital customer inputs into voice notifications.SYNQ Voice Agent brings agentic AI to the retail world. By converting radio traffic to text and analyzing it with AI, retailers can gain new insights into their in-store operations by analyzing voice communications. By digitizing voice traffic, retailers can now automatically escalate tasks based on keywords, enable associates to query product information and inventory levels from their existing radio, and create agents for various tasks within the store.“These solutions offer retailers a more efficient way to manage communication and operations,” said Nolan Wheeler, CEO of SYNQ Technology. “By integrating AI and preserving retailers’ existing radio investments, we’re helping businesses optimize their operations, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience.”"SYNQ Technology exemplifies innovation for Retail that aligns to Microsoft’s mission to empower people and organizations to achieve more,” said Keith Mercier, Vice President, Worldwide Retail and Consumer Goods Industry at Microsoft. “SYNQ transforms the shopping and front-line associate’s experience and delivers powerful insights for business and process optimization."Designed to be hardware agnostic, this suite of capabilities will help lead to more profitable, efficient stores, and more satisfied customers and associates.SYNQ is a leading provider of retail technology solutions, helping businesses drive sales, enhance customer experience, and improve operational efficiency. With partnerships across the world’s leading tech firms, SYNQ continues to develop solutions that enhance retail technology and in-store operations. Learn more at synqtech.comMatt Vaillant, COOSYNQ Technology250-661-0206matt@synqtech.com###

