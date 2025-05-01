71-Unit Affordable Housing Development Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of The Rise, a 71-unit affordable and supportive housing development in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn. The $50 million project includes 47 supportive apartments, a community hub, and rooftop farm. The seven-story building is located on “Site J” of New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Vital Brooklyn Initiative — the State’s comprehensive community development initiative aiming to address social, economic and health disparities in Central Brooklyn. In the past five years, HCR has financed nearly 8,400 affordable homes in Brooklyn. The Rise continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Individuals and families in Brownsville deserve access to housing they can afford and the services that provide the support they need to thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “The Rise builds on our commitment to Central Brooklyn and will provide affordable housing opportunities, social services, and the types of amenities that can strengthen the entire community.”

Apartments at The Rise are available for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Designed to appeal to families of different sizes, the development features studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. As part of the Vital Brooklyn initiative, The Rise will also bring economic and community development benefits to Brownsville. Programming will be available to building residents and the Brownsville neighborhood in the community hub and will include workshops focused on critical thinking, conflict resolution, health, and women’s empowerment. Using the building’s rooftop farm, residents and members of the surrounding community can also participate in programming such as fresh food cultivation and workforce development in farming.

The 47 supportive apartments are reserved for formerly incarcerated individuals and their families. On-site supportive services including trauma-informed case management, mental health and substance use services, employment and educational services, life skills, and wellness support groups will be available to eligible tenants.

The project is developed by Xenolith Partners, LLC. Women’s Prison Association and The Osborne Association are providing onsite supportive services for eligible tenants, Community Capacity Development will provide the community programming, and Project Eats will operate the rooftop farm.

The Rise is an all-electric building that offers cost-effective amenities to reduce energy consumption, improve health, and build resilience. Energy-efficiency features include solar panels for on-site energy generation and a Variant Refrigerant Flow heating and cooling system that captures and repurposes heat already in the environment. The hot water system utilizes heat pumps, there are electric dryers and cooktops, energy recovery ventilation for improved indoor air quality, and LED lighting. The project was awarded a Buildings of Excellence Award from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The project is supported by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s (HCR) Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program which generated $21 million in equity, $5 million from its Supportive Housing Opportunity Program, $4.5 million from HCR's Low-Income Housing Trust Fund, and $4 million from its Federal Housing Trust Fund. Additional support includes $10 million from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, nearly $1.3 million from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) New Construction Program, and federal solar energy tax credits that generated $84,000 in equity. The Community Preservation Corporation provided pre-development and other financial support for the project through its Equity Investing platform and has also committed to providing long-term permanent financing. Operating funding for the supportive units is being provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, administered by OTDA, and Project-Based Section 8 vouchers provided by HCR.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This $50 million investment represents an important step in our Vital Brooklyn Initiative. It brings 71 new affordable homes to Brownsville and will provide support for eligible tenants. Importantly, The Rise makes community development a priority through its programming and activities available for residents and the entire neighborhood. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in this important initiative and the ongoing support of our partners in Brooklyn for ensuring this development came to life.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for making landmark investments to expand supportive housing across New York State, recognizing that stable housing is the foundation for healthier lives and stronger communities. The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program’s investment in The Rise will provide formerly incarcerated individuals and their families with safe, affordable, energy-efficient apartments they can call home and onsite access to essential support services to help them remain housed and prosper for years to come.”

New York State Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The Rise affordable housing development creates a healthy, modern living experience for residents in Central Brooklyn while helping to accelerate the state’s equitable transition to a more sustainable economy. It is important that we continue to invest in projects like this, which not only transform the way New York's buildings are constructed but also enhance the quality of life for those in the communities they serve.”

Assemblymember Latrice Walker said, “The Rise addresses two critical needs for the Brownsville community – affordable housing and re-entry services. In addition to providing secure housing, I am excited about the availability of job training, legal assistance, referrals to mental health and substance abuse services, and other resources that will help formerly incarcerated people succeed. These services benefit families, strengthen communities and help to reduce recidivism. This project should serve as a blueprint for developers and service providers throughout the state, but especially in New York City where the needs are most dire. I applaud everyone involved and officially extend an enthusiastic welcome to the community of Brownsville where I was born and raised.”

Xenolith Partners Principal Andrea Kretchmer said, “Xenolith Partners is excited to celebrate the ribbon cutting of The Rise, our supportive housing project for justice-involved individuals and their families. We are thrilled to be part of HCR’s Vital Brooklyn Initiative and to deliver a gorgeous, sustainable, 71-unit building that embodies its principles of health, affordable housing, economic empowerment, and resilience. We hope that the State, City, and Brownsville community are as proud of this achievement as we are.”

Women’s Prison Association CEO Meg Egan said, “Community-based infrastructure like The Rise is, ultimately, a public safety solution. We know from research and experience that providing safe and stable housing is essential to reducing recidivism and helping communities thrive. This is not just a building but a home. A place where the women we work with have access to the full spectrum of support services, providing them and their families with the opportunity to have bright and fulfilling futures.”

Osborne Association President & CEO Jon Monsalve said, “Osborne Association is grateful for this partnership with Women’s Prison Association and Xenolith Partners to expand supportive housing options for people returning to New York City from incarceration. With decades of experience in reentry support, Osborne is expanding its residential portfolio in response to the alarming housing shortage and the proven success of programs that meet the unique needs of people reentering the community after incarceration. Thanks to this investment by the Governor and HCR, together we are creating a community asset that will serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity."

The Community Preservation Corporation Senior Vice President of Equity Investing Tell Metzger said, "Today’s celebration of The Rise reflects the important role that exceptional developers and community-driven entrepreneurs play in shaping a stronger, more robust City for us all. Xenolith has once again demonstrated their commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful projects; The Rise stands as both a model of sustainable development and of housing stability for those who need it most. We are honored to have partnered with Xenolith, HCR, NYSERDA, the City of New York, and all those whose vision and dedication brought this project to life.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain state-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. Nearly 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro-Housing certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in discretionary funding. Currently, nearly 300 communities have been certified, including the city of New York.