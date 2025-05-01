$53 Million Expansion at Storm King Art Center Complete

Governor Hochul announced the reopening of Storm King Art Center with new buildings and landscapes, including visitor welcome pavilions with consolidated parking and accessible amenities; the construction of a conservation, fabrication, and maintenance building; and a holistic approach to landscape stewardship and environmental sustainability. The $53 million project is supported by a $11.3 million investment from the New York State Council on the Arts, Empire State Development and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

“Storm King Art Center combines world-class art and culture with one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world,” Governor Hochul said. “With this incredible expansion of Storm King Art Center, Hudson Valley will benefit from increased tourism, expanded opportunities for growth and the restorative power of art and culture.”

Storm King Art Center in the Town of New Windsor, Orange County, offers local, national, and international audiences a chance to discover sculpture amid 500 acres of Hudson Valley landscape. In response to growth, Storm King launched a capital project to enhance the visitor experience and protect its art, nature, and people. The completed project includes multiple elements: a ticket and information pavilion, restroom pavilion, and group pavilion — new spaces for visitor hospitality that are united by an outdoor lobby and framed by native plantings; and the state-of-the-art David R. Collens Building for Conservation, Fabrication, and Maintenance, which supports the museum’s work with artists and the care of its collection. The project also reclaims two former parking lots within the museum grounds, creating five acres of new landscape for art and programming.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “Critical investments like this demonstrate the Governor and Legislature’s understanding of the importance and impact of our sector and of supporting the diversity of arts and culture across the state. With this support, Storm King will attract thousands of new visitors to experience this breathtaking destination that will serve residents and visitors for generations to come.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “With captivating installations and exhibits set against dramatic views of the Hudson Valley that have inspired artists for generations, Storm King is an only-in-New-York experience. Empire State Development and the Mid Hudson Regional Economic Development Council are proud to support Storm King's expansion, which will not only boost intense interest from visitors, residents, and art lovers but also strengthen this cultural destination's economic impact within the region and across the state.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Doreen M. Harris said, “Today we celebrate the power of public-private partnerships to advance energy progress for New Yorkers through creative solutions. The incorporation of sustainable building practices into the new Storm King Art Center visitor experience is an example of how this incredibly important work can blend seamlessly into New York’s existing landscape and support economic development in the Hudson Valley.”

Storm King Executive Director Nora Lawrence said, “I am thrilled to welcome visitors back to Storm King as we unveil the completed capital project and open an exciting exhibition season. This project has resulted in thoughtfully designed spaces that elevate and enhance what Storm King does best–provide people with a singular experience of art in nature. It embodies our mission and commitment to a sustainable future, ensuring that Storm King can thrive and share that experience with generations to come.”

State Senator James Skoufis said, “Storm King Art Center's capital project is an outstanding, transformative addition for our region, providing for enhanced creative opportunities and proper stewardship of this remarkable place. I am thrilled to witness the Center's continued expansion of arts education programming and accessibility for all who visit, and I applaud the Governor and Storm King's leadership for supporting this extraordinary vision.”

Cornwall Town Supervisor Josh Wojehowski said, “Storm King Art Center’s $53 million-dollar visionary project is a good example of what a public private partnership can deliver when local, county and state governments work together on a regionally significant project. The end result will enhance the way visitors, staff, and artists experience the Art Center. The Town of Cornwall and local business community look forward to working with SKAC on creating additional opportunities for Art Center visitors to enhance their trips in our downtown areas and take advantage of all our community has to offer.”

Learn more about Storm King Art Center here.

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $162 million for FY2025, serving organizations and artists across all 10 state regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development (ESD) is New York’s chief economic development agency. The mission of ESD is to promote a vigorous and growing economy, encourage the creation of new job and economic opportunities, increase revenues to the State and its municipalities, and achieve stable and diversified local economies. Through the use of loans, grants, tax credits and other forms of financial assistance, ESD strives to enhance private business investment and growth to spur job creation and support prosperous communities across New York State. ESD is also the primary administrative agency overseeing the Regional Economic Development Councils and the marketing of “I LOVE NEW YORK,” the State’s iconic tourism brand. For more information on Regional Councils and Empire State Development, visit www.regionalcouncils.ny.gov and www.esd.ny.gov

About New York State Energy Research and Development Authority

The project received $600,000 in funding through NYSERDA’s Building Cleaner Communities Competition to implement sustainable building practices, such as air source heat pumps, passive design strategies, energy recovery ventilation, an enhanced building envelope, roof mounted solar, as well as infrastructure 12 electric vehicle charging stations.