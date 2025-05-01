Thomas Motter Revives Medieval Epics with New Historical Novel

A modern-day Renaissance man brings legendary French history to life through captivating storytelling.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Motter’s historical fiction, “ The Song of Roland and Oliver: A Chanson de Geste – Book I: The Sons of Aymon,” marks the beginning of a gripping new trilogy that follows his acclaimed series “The Song of Charlemagne.” With a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and a deep-rooted passion for French medieval history, Motter breathes new life into legendary figures and events chronicled by 12th-century troubadours in the original Chansons de Geste.In this first installment of the new series, Motter delves into the legendary lives of Roland and Oliver, sons of Aymon, weaving a tale rooted in historically documented events. Rich with chivalry, conflict, and loyalty, the novel paints a vivid picture of the medieval world, bringing the spirit of the epic poems to modern readers through an accessible and engaging narrative.Motter’s motivation for writing the book stems from decades of research and personal exploration. As a former President of HGM Medical Laser’s International Group in Paris, he conducted on-site and academic research on the Chansons de Geste across France and at the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris. A Knight Hospitaller and a grand nephew of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Motter brings both scholarly dedication and a personal reverence to his storytelling. His diverse background—including service as an XO in the Vietnam conflict, success in business, and accolades in equestrian and diving circles—adds a unique depth to his writing.“The Song of Roland and Oliver: A Chanson de Geste – Book I: The Sons of Aymon” inspires readers to rediscover the grandeur of epic storytelling. This rich historical journey is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

