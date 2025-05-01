Planted with Love: 2025 Mother’s Day Gardening Crafts for Kids

GMG Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garden Media Group has released its 2025 Mother's Day Gift Guide, intended to help kids create something unique for Mom! Crafting together—or planting a surprise garden—adds a personal touch that a mom will cherish forever.“As a mom, I know the best gifts aren’t things—they’re experiences,” says Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group. “I want families to step away from screens and get outside together. Hands-on activities help kids connect with nature while creating meaningful memories.”Effortless Garden Design for a Blooming YardPlant By Number’s gardening maps make it easy and fun to garden with little ones. The step-by-step layouts take the guesswork out of planting so mom can focus on enjoying the planting process and quality time together. It’s a simple, stress-free way to create something beautiful while making lasting memories. From $24.99 on PBNDesign.com.Make Mother’s Day an Adventure in Creativity and Nature!Spend the day foraging for flowers and foliage, and craft beautiful nature-inspired arrangements as a family with the Forage Create Kit. Pair it with the Floral Forage Bag, a botanical messenger bag for collecting petals, leaves, or other natural treasures. Together, these tools turn outdoor exploration into a fun, hands-on activity. From $21.99 on OasisForageProducts.com.Bloom Together: A Mother’s Day Garden GiftThe stunning Tahitian Sunset Hybrid Tea Rose (Zones 5-9), is prized for its fragrant, multicolored apricot blooms. Pair it with Lavandula Phenomenal™ (Zones 5-8), a resilient, pollinator-attracting lavender, and Salvia ‘Rose Marvel’ (Zones 4-9), a long-blooming favorite for bees and butterflies. Plant these together for – or with – Mom and create cherished memories for a lifetime. From $22.95 on JacksonAndPerkins.com.A Sweet Gift Idea!The Southern LivingPlant Collection DownHome Harvest‘Osage’ Thornless Blackberry (Zones 6-10) is an “ouchless” crop with no thorns, making it perfect for little hands to help plant and pick sweet, juicy berries in summer. Add a second fruit to edible gardens with DownHome HarvestHello Darlin™ Blueberry (Zones 7-9), a sun-loving, bountiful bush that produces plump, flavorful blueberries. Both ‘Osage’ and Hello Darlin™ reach 4-5′ tall at maturity and thrive in full sun. From $19.99 on PlantsByMail.comPlant Memories and Watch Them GrowPlanting summer-flowering bulbs is a fun and easy way to get outside, connect with nature, and plant something beautiful to enjoy all summer. Planting and care are easy and can involve the whole family. As the bulbs grow, so does the love, each flower being a beautiful reminder of the time spent together. It’s more than just planting bulbs; it’s planting memories. Prices vary. For inspiration, visit Flowerbulb.eu.Knock It Out of the ParkPlant up beautiful roses from The Knock Out Rose Collection, which are colorful, repeat-blooming, disease-resistant, and easy to care for. Plant them in large groups to create a colorful hedge or along a foundation to provide a bright border. It’s a gift mom can love for years to come. Prices Vary. For inspiration visit Knockoutroses.com.Personalized PlantsThis Mother’s Day, skip the generic gift and create a houseplant present that is as unique as she is! Imagine her surprise with a hand-written card tucked into a beautifully decorated planter, featuring a stunning bromeliad from Costa Farms. Add thoughtful extras like a pretty trinket or some fancy candles to make it special – it’s the personal touches that mom will truly love.The Perfect Gift For Your Queen BeeCelebrate Mom and her love for pollinators with Bee Cups— handmade porcelain watering stations designed just for bees and butterflies. Glazed with UV ceramic to attract pollinators, each cup holds just a teaspoon of water—enough to hydrate without creating a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Their design encourages evaporation, refreshing naturally each day. From $38 at GardeningKnowHow.com.Garden Media ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative PR campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is the best in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. The annual Garden Trends Report is one of the most published garden studies in trade and consumer news. Visit www.gardenmediagroup.com for more information.

