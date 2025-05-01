Attorney general’s statement on Asian Heritage Month

CANADA, May 1 - Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has released the following statement in celebration of Asian Heritage Month:

“Each May, people in British Columbia come together to celebrate Asian Heritage Month, a time to recognize and honour the many diverse communities of Asian descent who call our province home. I am heartbroken that this year's festivities began in tragedy, with the brutal act of violence at last weekend’s Lapu Lapu Day event in Vancouver.

“Our sense of grief over this senseless, horrific incident is only made more profound by the fact that Filipinos have given so much to B.C. From law and politics to health care, education and entrepreneurship, Filipinos have been integral in shaping the culture of our province. We are proud to be home to the second-largest Filipino diaspora in the country.

“The response we have already seen from people in British Columbia to this tragedy reminds us of the core message of Asian Heritage Month, resiliency. From East to South Asia, from Southeast Asia to the Middle East, people of Asian heritage have contributed immeasurably to the social, cultural, economic and political landscape of B.C.

“Chinese workers helped build our railways, Filipinos have been the backbone of our health-care system, Japanese Canadian families on the coast were pivotal to our fishing industries, South Asian farmers have kept us nourished - the list goes on. Most importantly, our ancestors did all of this in the face of tragedy, systemic discrimination, colonial policies, internment and racial violence.

“Let us honour their memories and efforts by recommitting ourselves to building a province where everyone, regardless of race, background or heritage, can live with dignity, in safety and have equal opportunity. Let us take our cue from those before us who never wavered in their commitment to building community, advocating for justice and believing in a better future, no matter what obstacle they faced.

“Let us not only honour the past but look forward, with hope and resolve. Happy Asian Heritage Month, B.C.”