BrandQuantum launches Google Wallet digital business cards for BrandMail

BrandQuantum announces the launch of Google Wallet digital business cards for BrandMail, expanding its secure, branded contact sharing to Android users.

With support for both Apple and Google Wallet, we're empowering firms to share branded contact information confidently across platforms—keeping sustainability, compliance, and innovation front of mind" — Paula Sartini

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent success of its Apple Wallet launch, BrandQuantum Inc., a leader in brand consistency and email signature management, is excited to announce the launch of Google Wallet digital business cards for BrandMail . With this new capability, Android users can now enjoy the same seamless, secure, and branded contact-sharing experience previously introduced for Apple devices.The new feature allows BrandMail users to effortlessly generate, manage, and share digital business cards via Google Wallet, further expanding BrandQuantum’s cross-platform capabilities. With contact details always on hand and fully aligned to corporate branding, users can now scan and share with confidence, regardless of device.“We’ve been overwhelmed at the response from our users regarding the Apple Wallet functionality,” said Paula Sartini, CEO of BrandQuantum. “We hope they will be as excited to now be able to leverage the Google Wallet functionality. We continue to be at the forefront of innovation — but it’s thanks to our clients, as we respond directly to their needs and requests.”The Google Wallet launch builds on BrandMail’s vision to unify email branding, digital business cards, and contact sharing through one secure platform. This new feature is backed by enterprise-grade security, including integration with Google Identity Services and Azure Active Directory Services, ensuring that all contact information is managed centrally and remains accurate and compliant.Key features and benefits include:Seamless Google Wallet IntegrationUsers can generate and add their digital business cards to Google Wallet, ensuring secure access and easy sharing from Android devices.Instant Sharing Via QR CodesEach digital business card includes a unique QR code that leads recipients to a personalized BrandMe page. Users simply scan the code to receive full contact details, eliminating manual data entry.Cross-Platform Digital IdentityBrandMe pages and QR codes ensure contact details are accessible regardless of the recipient's device, eliminating manual data entry.Enterprise-Grade SecurityCentralized administration through BQIgnite, Microsoft Azure AD, and Google Identity Services ensures compliance, brand integrity, and real-time updates across all platforms.Sustainable and Paper-FreeBy replacing printed cards, BrandMail’s digital business cards reduce paper waste and support environmentally conscious initiatives.Consistent BrandingAdministrators have total control over design and layout, enforcing brand consistency across all user cards.Central Brand Control and AnalyticsAdministrators control card design and content, with analytics providing insights into how and where cards are being shared.This announcement comes on the heels of a strong quarter for BrandQuantum. The company was recently ranked the #1 email signature solution globally by Gartner and earned multiple awards in the G2 Spring 2025 Reports, including High Performer and “Users Most Likely to Recommend” badges.“BrandMail has always been about helping companies communicate effectively while staying on-brand,” added Sartini. “Now with both Apple Wallet and Google Wallet support, we’re empowering organizations to share branded contact information confidently across platforms—while keeping sustainability, compliance, and innovation front of mind.”About BrandMailBrandMail is an enterprise email branding solution designed to provide consistent, compliant, and visually engaging email signatures for organizations across all devices, including Android and iOS. With BrandMe pages, organizations, and users extend consistent brand presentation to digital business cards, forming a unified communication and marketing channel.About BrandQuantumBrandQuantum offers a suite of solutions designed to ensure brand consistency, security, and compliance across digital platforms. These solutions help organizations maintain cohesive branding and build trust with their audiences.

