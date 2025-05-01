BREAKING HITS: Jiro Custodio from a Hollywood Studio to the Philippine Arena

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What began as a dream in the Philippines has transformed into a global breakthrough for rising artist Jiro Custodio, whose musical journey from small gatherings to massive arenas is capturing hearts worldwide. In just two months, Jiro has gone from performing for a small group of ten local community members at the BREAKING HITS Creator Suite on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to taking the stage in front of 55,000+ attendees at the sold-out Philippine Arena during Net 25 Summer Blast 2025, one of the country’s most anticipated music events.

The breakout moment came with Jiro’s talent being first spotlighted in early March 2025 at a Hollywood studio showcase hosted by the BREAKING HITS Community, where his raw vocals and emotional storytelling quickly earned attention and support from newly found fans and industry insiders Maria Damian of Legacy Entertainment, Normelyn Torres of Amare Entertainment, and the BREAKING HITS App, a music discovery and market testing platform, leading to the production of his debut EP, "Only You," written and produced by Neil Collins and Matthew Tam, a heartfelt collection of original songs.

The official music video for "Only You" was shot the day before his return flight home in the heart of Hollywood and featured a moving performance by Jiro alongside co-star Shannon M. Hurley, directed by Kristoffer Legarde. The video aims to inspire fans from the U.S. and the Philippines to dream and believe that anything is possible.

Shortly after arriving back in the Philippines that same month on March 27, on his official music release day, Jiro got a small guest appearance spot on the NET25 morning show Kada Umaga hosted by Daiana Menezes, Pia Guanio, and Emma Mary Tiglao, sparking his invitation to perform LIVE on April 27, alongside Filipino music royalty at NET25 Summer Blast 2025, at the Philippine Arena, sharing the stage with Sarah Geronimo, Yeng Constantino, I Belong To The Zoo, Sunkissed Lola, Earl Agustin, HORI7ON, Calista, and Jumanji—a dream lineup for any aspiring artist.

“This journey feels unreal,” said Jiro Custodio. “To go from dreaming about Hollywood to recording my first EP and performing in front of tens of thousands back home in the Philippines—I'm just incredibly grateful to everyone who believed in me.”

Jiro also credits Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) and the Los Angeles Filipino-American community, whose unwavering support helped make this dream possible, cheering Jiro on from his first steps in the U.S. to his return to the Philippine stage.

Jiro’s story is a testament to the power of community, belief, and platforms that empower talent; anything is possible.

More Jiro at BREAKING HITS Website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.