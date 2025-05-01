Ascribe Welcomes Lindsey Pryor as Vice President, National Business Development Manager

Lindsey Pryor, Vice President, National Business Development Manager at Ascribe

Award-winning executive hired as part of organization’s growth strategy

It’s a dream to reach out to clients when you’re backed by a company like Ascribe. I’m looking forward to working with this amazing team.” — Lindsey Pryor

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascribe, a market leader in real estate valuation and asset management services that was formed through a combination of six well-established, highly respected companies, has hired Lindsey Pryor as vice president, national business development manager. Pryor joins Ascribe at a pivotal time as the company executes its strategic growth plan.

In her new role, Pryor will develop and maximize business relationships with mortgage servicers and mortgage lenders nationwide.

Pryor brings over 13 years of housing industry experience and has won multiple industry awards, including IMN’s Single Family Rental (SFR) Contractor of the Year and HousingWire’s Rising Stars. Prior to joining Ascribe, she served as vice president of business development at BOSSCAT Home Services. Her career includes management roles at Fay Financial and Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

"Much of Lindsey’s success has been driven by values she shares with Ascribe, like responsive, customer-first service, flexibility, and a strong commitment to knowledge and change," said Kelly Taylor, Ascribe’s chief revenue officer. "We’re excited to experience the impact she’ll make, not only on our growth, but also on the success, user experience, and bottom line savings for our customers, their borrowers, and their partners.“

“As a provider, Ascribe offers the incredible combination of deep industry knowledge, an extremely experienced executive team, high-touch customer care, solid financial backing, and complete flexibility for customer needs — it’s a dream to reach out to clients when you’re backed by a company like Ascribe,” said Pryor. “I’m so looking forward to working with this amazing team.”

Ascribe is composed of valuation and property inspection providers that have led the industry for decades, including LRES, Triserv Appraisal Management, LVS, Apple Appraisals, Brentwood Property Appraisal, and Property Interlink. The vast range of offerings from these legacy organizations enables Ascribe to assist mortgage lenders and mortgage servicers in virtually any valuation or property inspection need, for both residential and commercial properties.

In short, Ascribe can value or inspect any property, for any purpose, anywhere in the U.S..

