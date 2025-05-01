StoreForce and Multimedia Plus Partnership Helps Retailers Drive Sales Through Execution and Enablement

The collaboration brings together two industry-leading platforms to deliver enhanced value to shared and prospective clients, uniting operational execution with frontline enablement. “This partnership is an exciting step forward for retail clients and prospects, bringing a focus on Workforce Management (WFM) and Learning Management System (LMS) capabilities,” said Matt Charpentier, Chief Revenue Officer at StoreForce. “Retail success comes down to readiness and execution,” added David Harouche, CEO of Multimedia Plus.

StoreForce & Multimedia Plus team up to boost retail sales by combining workforce optimization with real-time training & communications tools.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreForce , the leader in workforce management and performance optimization for Specialty Retailers, and Multimedia Plus (MMP), creators of the INCITE training and communications platform, announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together two industry-leading platforms to deliver enhanced value to shared and prospective clients, uniting operational execution with frontline enablement.Driving Retail Readiness and ResultsBy combining StoreForce’s strengths in labor optimization and performance metrics with MMP’s mobile-first training and communications platform, retailers can confidently roll out new campaigns, product drops, and policy changes, knowing that they’ve optimized their labor to drive profitability while ensuring associates are informed, engaged, and ready to perform.This partnership also reflects a shared commitment to helping retailers adapt to today’s fast-changing landscape. StoreForce and MMP complement each other by giving retailers the tools to optimize in-store performance and build more prepared, high-impact teams.Impact on Retail Performance“This partnership is an exciting step forward for retail clients and prospects, bringing a focus on Workforce Management (WFM) and Learning Management System (LMS) capabilities,” said Matt Charpentier, Chief Revenue Officer at StoreForce. “Together with INCITE, we’re helping retailers manage their labor budget as well as engage and prepare their associates to deliver excellent results.”“Retail success comes down to readiness and execution,” added David Harouche, CEO of Multimedia Plus. “By aligning our solutions, we’re giving retailers the tools they need to connect knowledge to performance.”This partnership bridges operational execution with frontline enablement, driving smarter coaching, faster decision-making, and ultimately higher conversion rates on the shop floor.For more information, visit www.storeforce.com and www.multimediaplus.com/ About StoreForceStoreForce helps Specialty Retailers increase profitability by turning foot traffic into results. Purpose-built for store operations, StoreForce combines labor scheduling, real-time KPIs, task management, and performance tools into one solution, giving Retailers everything they need to maximize the value of every in-store visit. From increased conversion rates to consistent in-store execution, StoreForce enables Retailers to operate smarter, faster, and with greater impact.About Multimedia PlusMultimedia Plus (MMP) is a leader in mobile-first communications and training for frontline teams. The company’s INCITE platform empowers associates with critical knowledge, selling tools, and brand messaging, right at their fingertips, driving measurable results in engagement, execution, and performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.