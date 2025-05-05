Keith Landry, Award-Winning Canadian Author, Makes Waves with Thrilling Political Fiction and Compelling Crime Stories

Keith Landry

From compelling true-crime fiction to political upheaval, Keith Landry's work is a page-turning journey through the undercurrents of the human condition.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian author Keith Landry is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the literary world. In just six years, Landry has penned an astounding 26 books, captivating readers across genres with his gripping narratives and sharp social insight. Drawing inspiration from intriguing past news stories and the rich oral storytelling tradition of his grandfather, Landry is redefining contemporary Canadian fiction for a global audience.

Purchase a copy of Keith Landry's latest thriller, True North: A Nation Stands.

His breakout work, The Allumette Island Massacre and Three Other Canadian Crime Stories, was inspired by chilling tales passed down from his grandfather, including the tragic massacre of people on Allumette Island. This compelling collection marked Landry’s arrival as a bold new voice in true crime fiction.

Now, with his latest release, True North: A Nation Stands, Landry ventures into the realm of speculative political thrillers. Set in a near-future Canada grappling with the devastating consequences of climate change, True North offers a haunting exploration of how democratic institutions might falter under ecological and political strain.

“The novel isn’t meant to stoke fear. It’s meant to explore what might happen if democratic institutions are slowly eroded,” says Landry. “Like many works of speculative fiction, it uses a dramatic premise to ask: What if we ignored the warning signs?”

Landry places True North among great cautionary tales like 1984, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Road, not as predictions, but as reflective inquiries into the state of society.

“This is fiction. Not a prediction. Not an agenda,” he adds. “The goal is to entertain, while getting people thinking about resilience, national identity, and shifting global power.”

"it’s a great fast paced political thriller!" - Henry Van Dyk.

Whether writing gritty crime stories or visionary political thrillers, Landry continues to ignite the literary world with fresh perspectives and thought-provoking narratives. His books are gaining international attention, drawing readers from all walks of life who are hungry for intelligent, relevant, and riveting storytelling.

About Keith Landry

Keith Landry is a Canadian author with a passion for history, storytelling, and current events. In just six years, he has authored 26 books, ranging from crime fiction to political thrillers. His work is celebrated for its strong characters, compelling plots, and its deep connection to Canada’s past and possible futures. He is the recipient of the International Impact Book Award for his work Unforeseen Saskatchewan. He also won a second International Book Impact Award for Allumette Island Massacre.

To learn more about Keith Landry and his remarkable body of work, visit his official website: https://keith-landry-books.com/

