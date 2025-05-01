Celebrate the Strength of Women this Mother’s Day with Outback Odyssey

At the heart of the story is Ngarra, a revered Elder of the Munarrakalai people. As the bearer of ancestral knowledge, sacred law, and spiritual balance, Ngarra is both guardian and guide. Set against the breathtaking yet brutal backdrop of 19th-century Australia, this sweeping saga shines a powerful light on the women who guide, endure, and shape the course of history Amanda, a spirited young woman whose hunger for adventure quickly turns into a fight for understanding, belonging, and survival. When she stumbles upon a dangerous secret buried deep in the Outback,

This Mother’s Day, honour the wisdom, resilience, and bravery of women across generations with Outback Odyssey, the critically acclaimed historical fiction novel by Paul Rushworth-Brown, now nominated for a major literary award. Set against the breathtaking yet brutal backdrop of 19th-century Australia, this sweeping saga shines a powerful light on the women who guide, endure, and shape the course of history—often in the most quietly heroic ways.

At the heart of the story is Ngarra, a revered Elder of the Munarrakalai people. As the bearer of ancestral knowledge, sacred law, and spiritual balance, Ngarra is both guardian and guide. When colonial greed threatens the soul of her land, she must make an impossible choice—whether to lead outsiders into the sacred truths of Country or allow them to be consumed by what they fail to understand. In an unforgettable journey of survival and reckoning, Ngarra’s strength becomes the beacon by which others must find their way—not just across the land, but within themselves.

Equally compelling is Amanda, a spirited young woman whose hunger for adventure quickly turns into a fight for understanding, belonging, and survival. When she stumbles upon a dangerous secret buried deep in the Outback, Amanda must shed her assumptions and surrender to the wisdom of the land and its people. What unfolds is a profound inner transformation—one that reveals the quiet power of listening, humility, and love in the face of adversity.

While the novel centres on a young Yorkshireman, Jimmy, who learns to walk the land with new eyes under the mentorship of the Munarrakalai, it is the strength of the women—those who nurture stories, challenge ignorance, and protect legacy—that gives Outback Odyssey its emotional power.

As a mysterious map linked to the infamous 1877 SS Avoca gold heist sets events in motion, the story transcends the genre of historical adventure. It becomes a deeply spiritual odyssey—bridging past and present, myth and memory—guided by women who understand that the real treasure is not gold, but truth, connection, and respect for ancient knowledge.

Paul Rushworth-Brown delivers a cinematic, emotionally rich, and socially resonant novel that speaks directly to the spirit of Australia and the ongoing importance of reconciliation. It is a stirring call to listen—to the land, to history, and to the women whose voices carry its deepest truths.

This Mother’s Day, give the gift of story—of strong women, sacred wisdom, and enduring courage.

Outback Odyssey is more than a novel. It’s a celebration of the women who walk with strength, speak with clarity, and lead with love.

Notable Works:

• "Skulduggery" (2021): Set in 17th-century Yorkshire, this novel follows William and his family as they navigate rural life during a time of political and social upheaval. The book is noted for its historical authenticity and engaging storytelling.

• "Red Winter Journey" (2023): This novel, set against the backdrop of the English Civil War, explores love and survival amidst the chaos of war. It combines historical events with personal narratives, highlighting the impact of conflict on individuals and families.

• “Dream of Courage” (2024): Paul Rushworth-Brown's latest novel explores the harrowing yet inspiring journeys of individuals as they confront their deepest fears. Set against a richly detailed historical backdrop, Brown masterfully weaves a narrative that is both gripping and poignant. With characters that leap off the page and challenges that mirror the struggles of the human spirit, this novel is a testament to resilience and the relentless pursuit of courage. Readers will find themselves engrossed in a story that entertains and prompts reflection on their battles with fear and adversity.

New Novel 'Outback Odyssey' by Paul Rushworth-Brown

