Senate Resolution 96 Printer's Number 711
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - abuse, substance use, chronic medical conditions and other
social and biological factors; and
WHEREAS, Mental health conditions can create serious daily
social-emotional challenges for those that live with them and
also play an inexorable role in physical health, particularly
increasing the risk of conditions like diabetes, asthma, heart
disease and stroke; and
WHEREAS, While public opinion has become much more informed
and accepting of mental health issues in the last decade, the
way our health institutions, businesses, schools and governments
respond to our growing understanding of mental health still
leaves much room for improvement; and
WHEREAS, Since its inception in 1949, "Mental Health
Awareness Month" has been a time for the public and our
institutions to address mental health challenges and is
celebrated by organizations such as the United States Department
of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health
Services Administration, the National Institute of Mental
Health, the American Hospital Association and many others; and
WHEREAS, Recognition of "Mental Health Awareness Month"
reflects and furthers a national movement dedicated to
eradicating stigma, extending support, fostering public
education and advocating for policies that prioritize the well-
being of individuals and families affected by mental illness;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize May 2025 as "Mental
Health Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania to recognize the
importance of mental health to individual well-being; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate pursue policies that promote the
20250SR0096PN0711 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.