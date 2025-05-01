Value Sense Launches KPI & Segments Data Platform to Enhance Market Transparency for Investors

Value Sense Launches KPI & Segments Data: A Game-Changing Dataset for Smarter Stock Investing

SHEUNG WAN, HONG KONG, CHINA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Value Sense, a Hong Kong-based startup specializing in intrinsic value analysis, has announced the launch of its new KPI & Segments Data platform, a comprehensive dataset designed to provide investors, analysts, and market participants with access to detailed company-level operational metrics. This initiative aims to improve market efficiency by making critical data more accessible and affordable.The dataset offers insights into key performance indicators (KPIs) such as Netflix Users by Geography, Uber Take Rate, Duolingo Paid Subscribers, Tesla Deliveries, and other metrics that have historically been difficult to obtain through mainstream APIs. Currently covering 520 companies—including constituents of the S&P 500 and leading technology stocks—the dataset is expected to expand to 1,200 companies by September and 2,500 by the end of 2025.Leveraging AI-driven infrastructure, Value Sense reduces the cost and complexity associated with gathering, updating, and scaling financial and operational data. The platform features rich metric coverage, including last twelve months (LTM) values, growth rates, margin profiles, segment breakdowns, and custom metrics derived from primary KPIs."We believe this development significantly enhances market transparency by providing access to operational metrics that influence stock prices but are often unavailable through traditional data sources," said George Narinyan, CEO of Value Sense.Key features of the platform include a visual-first interface with embedded data in Overview Templates, facilitating intuitive analysis and rapid insights. Future updates will introduce customizable dashboards, enabling users to combine KPI data with financials and market metrics for personalized analysis.Compared to existing solutions like Finchat and MainstreetData, which track approximately 2,000 and 600 companies respectively, Value Sense emphasizes metric depth, customizability, and user-friendly visualization, positioning itself as a leading resource for both retail and institutional investors.The recent funding round will support further development of the platform’s capabilities and expansion of its user base.About Value SenseValue Sense aims to streamline investment research by integrating premium financial data, automated calculations, and undervalued stock ideas into an intuitive platform. Its mission is to democratize access to professional-grade investment insights, reducing reliance on complex spreadsheets and multiple tools.

