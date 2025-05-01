City of Miami Opens Cooling Centers for 2025 Extreme Heat Season

Published on May 01, 2025

The Office of Resilience and Sustainability, in partnership with the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Fire-Rescue Division of Emergency Management, announces the launch of ten (10) Cooling Centers for the 2025 Extreme Heat Season. Established in 2022, Extreme Heat Season runs from May 1st to October 31st, 2025, in Miami-Dade County.

Miami experiences roughly 130 days per year with temperatures at or above 90°F (32.2°C), which accounts for about one-third of the year. Factoring in humidity, heat indices reached 112°F (44.4°C) in May 2024. Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths and can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, as well as worsen existing health conditions.

"As we enter our extreme heat season, it’s critical that we take proactive steps to protect our most vulnerable residents. The launch of these Cooling Centers is a testament to our commitment to building a safer, more resilient Miami for everyone," said Mayor Francis X. Suarez.

As outlined in the recently released Miami Forever Climate Ready: Extreme Heat Plan, Cooling Centers are located at select parks throughout the City. These centers provide a safe, air-conditioned space where members of the community can stay cool during extremely hot days. Each park community center was strategically selected based on proximity to health-vulnerable populations and to avoid overlap with Miami-Dade County’s Cooling Center network, which includes library locations within the City of Miami.

"While we encourage residents and visitors to get outdoors and enjoy our beautiful City, we recognize the importance of having a safe and inviting area to cool off during this extreme heat season. Parks play an integral role in leisure and recreational access, and we are happy to work side by side with the other City Departments to provide such a vital service for our residents and visitors.”, said LaClevia Morley, Interim Parks & Recreation Director

Each Cooling Center will offer a designated area with access to air conditioning, restrooms, drinking water, seating, and informational resources, including heat awareness materials.

To find the nearest Cooling Center, please visit: www.miami.gov/coolingcenter

Watch the PSA Video here.