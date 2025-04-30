Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of the European Council António Costa
CANADA, April 30 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the European Council, António Costa. President Costa congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. With his new government, Prime Minister Carney emphasized Canada’s role as a stable and reliable trading partner.
To that end, the leaders agreed to strengthen the close economic relationship between Canada and the European Union.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.