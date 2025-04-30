Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of the European Council António Costa

CANADA, April 30 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of the European Council, António Costa. President Costa congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. With his new government, Prime Minister Carney emphasized Canada’s role as a stable and reliable trading partner. 

To that end, the leaders agreed to strengthen the close economic relationship between Canada and the European Union.

