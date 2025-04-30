Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

CANADA, April 30 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. The Prime Minister underscored Canada’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in achieving lasting peace and security. The two leaders agreed that a durable peace can only be achieved with Ukraine at the table.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact and to meet at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, in June.

