New EPA-Registered Botanical Disinfectant Offers Multi-Purpose Solution for Mold, Bacteria, and Viral Pathogens

PreVasive Botanical Disinfectant delivers powerful antimicrobial protection with 100% botanical ingredients. EPA-registered to kill mold, mildew, bacteria, and viruses—including SARS-CoV-2.

PreVasive combines exceptional effectiveness, an eco-friendly formulation, and an economical price point to offer unmatched value and performance.

Following 14 years of work with the EPA and millions of dollars in research and development, botanical products have evolved. The next generation is here. It's called PreVasive Botanical Disinfectant.” — Chris Heller

FRANKFORT, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bad Axe Restoration Products announces its distribution of groundbreaking PreVasive Botanical Disinfectant and Cleaner, a 100% botanical solution designed to redefine cleaning and restoration project standards. This innovative product combines the efficacy of modern science with the purity of nature, offering a powerful disinfectant that is environmentally responsible, effective, and economical.PreVasive is a unique blend of nature's most powerful oils, perfected over 14 years of research and now proudly registered with the US EPA, as EPA Registration No. 92089-2. It is the only botanical blended entirely from ingredients on the EPA-FDA FIFRA 25 (b) Minimal Risk List, ensuring both effectiveness and authenticity. PreVasive Botanical Disinfectant is a 100% organic, plant-based formula.Authentic Botanical Composition.Setting itself apart from conventional disinfectants, PreVasive Botanical Disinfectant is crafted exclusively from authentic botanicals, free from synthetic additives. Its key ingredients include a unique symphony of authentic botanicals: Thyme Essential Oil (CAS No. 8007-46-3): Wintergreen Oil (Cas No. 68917-75-9) and Citri Acid extracts CAS No. 77-92-9).Thyme Essential Oil is a natural elixir containing over seventy-five compounds, including p-cymene and linalool, known for their potent antimicrobial properties. Wintergreen Oil is renowned for its refreshing aroma, this oil comprises more than seventy hydrophilic compounds like methyl salicylate glycosides and flavonoids, enhancing its cleaning efficacy. Citri Acid extracts are derived from natural citrus fruits, these extracts boast over two hundred compounds, including monoterpenes and flavonoids, contributing to its disinfecting power.In an age where consumers demand transparency, many products claim to be “natural” but rely on synthetic botanicals or misleading marketing terms like “bio-based” and “plant-derived.” PreVasive is different. It delivers on its promise of true botanical power.Benefits of PreVasive’s Thoughtful Formulation.1. Broader Spectrum of Activity: Whole-plant oils contain multiple bioactive compounds, creating a synergistic effect that enhances antimicrobial efficacy. Synthetic copies typically target specific pathogens and may not be as versatile.2. Lower Risk of Resistance Development: The diverse array of compounds in whole-plant oils makes it harder for pathogens to develop resistance. Single-chemical synthetic disinfectants are more likely to contribute to resistance over time.3. Eco-Friendliness: Whole-plant oils are biodegradable and derived from renewable resources, whereas synthetic disinfectants often rely on petrochemical processes that may harm the environment.4. Natural Profile: Many whole-plant oils are less toxic to humans and animals, reducing risks associated with exposure. Synthetic chemicals can carry higher risks of irritation or toxicity.5. Multi-Functionality: Whole-plant oils often have additional benefits, and modes of action whereas synthetic options are usually single-purpose.Unparalleled Efficacy Against Pathogens.PreVasive Botanical Disinfectant is an EPA-registered Tier 3 Emerging Viral Pathogen Antimicrobial, proven to eliminate 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Notably, it effectively kills SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, in just 90 seconds. Its broad-spectrum formula also targets resilient pathogens such as norovirus, Polio Virus Type 1, and Feline Calicivirus, ensuring comprehensive protection for various environments, including hospitals, schools, homes, veterinary, agriculture and workplaces.Safety and Environmental Responsibility.Emphasizing safety, PreVasive Botanical Disinfectant is non-abrasive, non-corrosive, non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe for use on numerous surfaces. PreVasive is approved to disinfect food contact surfaces without a water rinse. It holds Category 4 ratings for skin, oral, and inhalation exposure, indicating minimal risk. It is safe for humans, pets and agriculture.Versatile ApplicationsBeyond its disinfecting capabilities, PreVasive Botanical Disinfectant serves multiple functions including efficacy as a Bactericide, Cleaner, Deodorizer, Degreaser, Fungicide, Fungistat, and Virucide. Its EPA label makes it uniquely approved for both ready-to-use and diluted concentrations. It is sold as a Ready-to-Use (RTU) disinfectant that can also be diluted for general cleaning — typically 2 to 4 ounces per gallon. This dual-function design ensures maximum flexibility and value in a single product.PreVasive Botanical Disinfectant Cleaner is applied by spraying directly onto high-touch surfaces and either allowing it to air dry or wiping as needed. Cleaning tasks - including floors, bathrooms, stainless steel, glass, degreasing, deodorizing and soot removal - represent most real-world use. These applications are where PreVasive delivers the greatest value.Unlike typical dilutable disinfectants that are often poor cleaners, PreVasive was engineered to excel at both — providing powerful disinfection and exceptional cleaning performance in one solution. This all-in-one capability results in significant cost savings for users across institutional, commercial, and restoration settings.Commitment to Transparency.In an era where consumers demand transparency, PreVasive stands against “greenwashing” by delivering on its promise of true botanical power—no dyes, synthetics, fragrances, or derivatives. This dedication ensures that professional users can trust the product’s authenticity and efficacy, while homeowners and occupants can rely on its unique safety profile About Bad Axe Restoration Products.Bad Axe Restoration Products is a Frankfort, IL- based manufacturer and distributor. Our mission is "Delivering Excellence in Restoration Outcomes".Since 2006, restoration companies have relied on Bad Axe to help restore compromised indoor environments. Our common-sense chemistry provides predictable results and exceptional outcomes. From our industry-leading MMR mold stain remover to PreVasive, the next generation in botanical disinfectants, Bad Axe products deliver certainty and exceptional value to your restoration project. Visit Bad Axe at https://badaxeproducts.com/

