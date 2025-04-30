Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward May 2025 Governor’s Message

Posted on Apr 30, 2025 in Main

As we reflect on April, I am reminded of the many ways we are working together to build a stronger, more resilient Hawai‘i. From creating affordable housing to supporting our workforce, we are making meaningful strides toward a future where the people of Hawai‘i have opportunities to succeed.

We celebrated the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing project, a significant step toward addressing the housing challenges many of our families face. The Department of Human Resources also hosted the Operation Hire Hawai‘i job fair, connecting job seekers with employers and strengthening our local economy.

Another milestone we marked in April was the five-year anniversary of activating the National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its service, along with the resilience of our people, played a crucial role in our recovery.

I’d also like to note that this month is Ha‘aheo Pride in Public Service Month! Mahalo to all of our state employees for your dedication and hard work to make our communities better and safer. I am incredibly grateful for all that you do!

These efforts, big and small, are part of our shared vision for a Hawai’i where everyone thrives. Thank you for your continued support as we work together to create a brighter future for all.

With aloha,