Posted on Apr 30, 2025 in Main

Governor Green poses with local elected officials and project leaders at the Kuilei Place groundbreaking ceremony.

Kuilei Place is a new condominium development in Mō‘ili‘ili, created through a partnership between BlackSand Capital and the Kobayashi Group. The project will offer over 1,000 homes on 3.15 acres of land. The April 9 groundbreaking celebrated this milestone project and construction is currently underway. When completed, Kuilei Place will expand homeownership opportunities for kama‘āina in this residential community.

This project is designed to transform the area into a vibrant neighborhood with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes to accommodate local families.

“This project represents real progress toward increasing housing opportunities for local families,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “Developments like Kuilei Place show how the public and private sectors can work together to create well-designed communities that help more residents achieve homeownership.”

Kuilei Place has experienced substantial demand among local buyers, with more than 85% of residences already sold. This highlights the urgent need for effective housing solutions in Honolulu. Residents will benefit from a variety of amenities, including a lap pool, hot tub, fitness centers and dog parks, all aimed at promoting community and wellness. Additionally, there are stunning views of Diamond Head and the Ko‘olau Mountains.

From left to right: Susan Kobayashi, Founder and Senior Advisor of the Kobayashi Group, Bert Kobayashi Sr., CEO and Partner of the Kobayashi Group, Alana Kobayashi Pakkala and Governor Josh Green.

Sustainability is a central focus of Kuilei Place, which will feature Hawai‘i’s first residential on-site greywater reuse system, expected to conserve around 11 million gallons of water yearly. Other eco-friendly aspects include solar hot water systems and EV-focused solutions.

Kuilei Place aims to be an inclusive homeownership community, blending market-rate and workforce residences, particularly for essential workers through the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund Equity Pilot Program.

“As one of the first projects in the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund Equity Pilot Program, it shows how innovative housing initiatives can make a difference. The success of this program demonstrates that when we prioritize forward-thinking solutions, we help our essential workers secure homes in the communities they serve,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

With completion anticipated in 2027, Kuilei Place is set to be a model for responsible and community-focused development, addressing Hawai‘i’s critical housing needs while creating a vibrant, well-planned neighborhood for generations. For more information, visit www.kuileiplace.com.