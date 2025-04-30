Five Years Since the Hawai‘i National Guard’s COVID-19 Response

Posted on Apr 30, 2025 in Main

A member of the Hawai‘i National Guard assists with COVID-19 testing. Photo courtesy: Hawai‘i Department of Defense.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a challenging time to Hawai‘i five years ago and the Hawai‘i National Guard was activated to help respond. The Hawai‘i National Guard’s Joint Task Force (HING JTF) was officially activated on April 6, 2020. At COVID’s peak, about 1,300 Guard personnel were on COVID-19 ready status across the state. The HING JTF’s mission was to support the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1,800 total soldiers and airmen were activated to support the various state and county agencies.

Some of their missions included COVID-19 mapping, testing in correctional facilities, constructing shelters, distributing food and personal protective equipment, conducting temperature screenings at harbors, processing Safe Travels applications for all visitors coming to Hawai‘i by air and providing logistical support to all county emergency managers and administering public education classes on COVID-19.

In addition to medical and logistical support, HING members were instrumental in community relief efforts, including staffing food banks and assisting with unemployment claims processing. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, the Adjutant General at the time, served as the state’s overall COVID-19 incident commander from March 2020 to March 2022.

The HING’s ability to rapidly adapt to emerging challenges played a part in helping stabilize the state’s response infrastructure during critical phases of the pandemic. The Guard’s presence helped ensure safety and order at testing and vaccination sites, and their efforts were widely recognized by local leaders and residents alike.

On March 15, 2022, the HING JTF transitioned its remaining COVID-19 responsibilities back to the state, marking the end of the longest state activation in its history. Governor David Ige and the HING JTF Commander, Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr. commended the Hawai‘i National Guard Soldiers and Airmen for their dedication, service and aloha throughout the pandemic.