Saddle Up for the Mane Event and Help Support Youth Through Horsemanship in South Lake Tahoe

Two smiling students enjoy a sunny day at the ranch, building confidence and connection through their time on horseback.

Celebrate youth growth and community at Between Horses and Humans’ Mane Event—family fun, horses, food, and a chance to support leadership programs for kids.

At Between Horses and Humans, we give kids the opportunity to not only learn horsemanship but also develop life skills like leadership, responsibility, and emotional awareness.” — Seanna Jackson

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Between Horses and Humans (BHH) invites the Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley community to its annual Mane Event on Saturday, June 7 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, hosted at Co-Work Tahoe Powered by Untethered. This family-friendly fundraiser is an opportunity to experience the power of the horse-human connection and support BHH’s work providing free leadership and life skills programs for youth through horsemanship.For over a decade, BHH has worked with children and young adults facing a wide range of emotional, behavioral, and social challenges. The program is grounded in the belief that horses teach us how to lead not by force, but through patience, responsibility, and presence. Students at BHH learn to care for and connect with horses, gaining confidence and clarity along the way.“It’s hard to put into words,” said Kathy, a longtime volunteer. “But when you see a quiet, anxious kid start leading a 1,200-pound animal with calm and confidence—it’s like watching a life change right in front of you.”Each session at BHH is more than a riding lesson—it’s a moment of transformation. Whether it’s brushing a horse, walking one through a pasture, or simply breathing side by side, the students begin to understand themselves in new ways.“Horses have a way of showing kids who they really are—without judgment,” said Program Director Seanna Jackson. “That’s the magic. When a student finds their confidence around a horse, you can see them start to believe in themselves again.”The Mane Event brings this experience to the broader community. Guests can expect a fun and meaningful afternoon filled with opportunities to engage, connect, and give back.Event Details:Location: Untethered Work Space – 3079 Harrison Ave #12, South Lake Tahoe, CATime: 2:00 – 5:00 PMAdmission: Tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for kids 17 and under. Under 5 kids are free.Highlights include:-Free food and drinks-Live testimonials from students and instructors-Games and prizes (including Pokémon pack giveaways for kids)-A petting zoo with guest animals-Silent auction featuring local experiences and gift packages-A chance to meet the BHH team and hear how the program changes lives-Every dollar you give will be matched up to $40,000, thanks to our generous corporate sponsors, doubling your impact and helping us reach more kids.All funds raised will support BHH’s no-cost programs, which include leadership courses, private lessons, group sessions, and horsemanship education for youth across Nevada and Northern California.To learn more or support the event:👉 Or go directly to the event page: https://givebutter.com/rHdvvq

What Happens When Kids Learn Life Skills with Horses

