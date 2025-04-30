Submit Release
February bar exam scores dropped in big states

Of the 43 states that reported results as of Tuesday, 24 had lower overall pass rates compared with the previous February exam, while 18 states had higher overall pass rates. One state — Oregon — had the same pass rate as last year.

