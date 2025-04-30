Submit Release
Aberdeen Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB, F:A8H, OTC:AABVF) announces today that General (ret’d) Lewis MacKenzie has resigned as a director of the Company. The board and management thank General MacKenzie for his services and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Dev Shetty
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
Dev.Shetty@aberdeen.green

