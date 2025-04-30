CBP Intercepts Liquid Methamphetamine in Dog Shampoo Bottles Heading to Australia from LAX

LOS ANGELES— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), discovered 17.41 pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed in 12 plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo in an air cargo shipment destined for Australia.

On April 1, CBP officers assigned to LAX’s Outbound Enforcement Team discovered the narcotics while conducting an enforcement exam on an outbound shipment declared as “Assorted Dog Shampoos”. Upon reviewing the shipment’s contents, they found 12 plastic bottles labeled as dog shampoo.

After opening the bottles, CBP officers discovered a crystalized white substance that after further analysis tested positive for methamphetamine. The estimated potential street value in Australia was estimated at $1.8 million.

“This interception highlights CBP’s critical outbound mission in detecting, intercepting and seizing potent narcotics heading out of the United States, to countries where illegally imported drugs are sold at a premium” said Cheryl M. Davies CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

Methamphetamine is a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Schedule II controlled substance. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse methamphetamine is a lab-made (synthetic) stimulant with high addiction potential. When sold as shiny bluish-white rocks or crystals, it may be called “crystal meth,” “Tina,” or “ice.”

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, around 1.6 million people in Australia (7.5% of the population) have used methamphetamine in their lifetime.

“This significant seizure illustrates our officers’ vigilance, keen focus and commitment in disrupting transnational drug trafficking,” said Andrew H. Douglas, CBP LAX Area Port Director. “I’m very proud of their actions.”

Nationwide in fiscal year 2024 (October 2023 – September 2024) CBP’s Office of Field Operations (OFO) and U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) seized over 174,000 pounds of methamphetamine in-bound and outbound. Since the beginning of fiscal year 2025 (October 2024 to date) these efforts have yielded over 64,000 pounds of methamphetamine intercepted.

