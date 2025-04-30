MPD Investigating Petworth Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Petworth neighborhood.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at approximately 9:01 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 800 block of Taylor Street, Northwest and the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Officers located an adult male and a 15-year-old juvenile male suffering from gunshot wounds on Georgia Avenue. DC Fire and EMS transported the adult male to an area hospital where after all lifesaving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead. The 15-year-old male was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A third victim, an adult male, self-transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Detectives determined that victim was injured on Taylor Street.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Zephaniah Wright of Northeast, D.C.

A suspect vehicle was later recovered unoccupied. This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25062803

