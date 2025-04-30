New Music Released By: Christine J Scott

New EP Release

Major Record Distribution is proud to announce the release of Christine J Scott Single, "MENDED FENCES" and EP, "GETTING READY TO GO".

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Single and EP releases are available on all streaming platforms now.This Single and EP is released by Record Label: Major Record Distribution, LLC with global music distribution by The Orchard.This song is based on real life. No matter where you come from or who you are, when you’ve been hurt by someone, that deep pain, can shatter your heart, and make you feel alone or even unloved. Forgiveness is hard, but once you realize you can’t change the past, you can let go of the pain, and forgive. This song was written and sang by Christine J Scott and Co-written by Jason Todd Coulter.Christine is a Gospel Singer, Songwriter, Pianist, Author, Instructor and a Graphic Artist from Texas. Using these gifts God gave her, to serve others, and sow into their ministries, brings her great joy! She sang with three different mixed trios since 1996, however, in September, of 2023, she launched a solo ministry, and God has opened more doors than she could have ever dreamed possible. She has shared the gospel, singing on cruise ships, to front porches, restaurants, to hospital rooms. In just the last 12 months, she has opened in Texas and Alabama for Jeff & Sheri Easter, Darrell Luster, Gold City, Joseph Habedank, Anthem Edition, The Whisnants and The Hoppers. She has been part of “Sunday Morning Country” at the Grand Ole Opry House for the last three years. Wherever God leads, she follows and walks steadily in His grace and mercy. She has a passion for speaking at women’s conferences.In the summer of 2022, Christine recorded her 11th CD… a debut solo project called "Bring Him Every Need" and the 12th project was recorded in 2023 called “Getting Ready to Go”. There’s a variety of songs on these recordings... hymns, praise and worship, Southern Gospel and it also includes original songs she wrote including "It Will All Be Worth It Someday" released to radio in In 2023. Christine was a Presenter, and performed at the Gospel Music Fan Awards in Somerset, KY and again in 2024 in Fayette, Alabama. She was invited to sing at Kentucky’s, The Ark Experience, during the 40 Days and 40 Nights of Gospel Music in August of 2024, appearing just before Guy Penrod. She helped establish and is both a DJ and co-owner of a gospel internet radio station playing a wide variety of gospel music called Finding Faith Radio (a Live365.com station). Several years ago, Christine wrote a Christian fiction book called "Apply Within" and also published 365 devotions in a book called Daily HeartSongs - Volume 1."My over thirty plus years of ministry, consists of sharing music from my heart, to encouraging you, and giving praise, and honor to my Lord, Jesus Christ. I have been recording music for over fortyhi years and singing for the Lord even longer. It is a blessing and I long to continue serving the Lord through my music, writing books and teaching God’s Word. He gave me my first breath and I’ll give Him my last.CONTACT INFORMATION:Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLCManager:Phyllis Salter-GannPhone: (903) 357-2644Email: phyllis@saltergann.comRecord Label:Major Record Distribution, LLCAWARDS:2025 Red Carpet Awards in Europe 11 Nominations:• Vocalist of the Year• Country Vocalist of the Year• Songwriter of the Year• Most Appreciated Artist of the Year• Gospel Christian Song of the Year• Gospel Christian (original)• Country Song of the Year (original)• Traditional (original)• Modern Country (original)• Entertainer of the Year• Video of Year2022 Heart Award from IAMM (International Assoc. of Music Ministries)2015 Duo of the Year (Hearts of Grace)2013 Group of the Year (Hearts of Grace)2012 Female Group Vocalist of the Year (Christine Scott)2011 Song of the Year "Beyond the Clouds" (Floyd and Christine Scott)2010 Trio of the Year (Hearts of Grace)2009 Female Vocalist of the Year (Christine Scott)

