Finding Faith in Life’s Unexpected Turns: Lynn Assimacopoulos Offers Humor, Heart, and Hope

“I Thought There Was a Road There” is a witty and uplifting collection that shines light on life’s detours.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When life throws up detours, author Lynn Assimacopoulos has learned to laugh—and lean into faith. In her book entitled “I Thought There Was a Road There,” Assimacopoulos delivers a heartwarming and humorous collection of short, true-life stories that explore the surprising ways God shows up in everyday moments.With her dual passions of nursing and writing, Lynn’s journey into authorship began after an unexpected layoff from her hospital job in 1990. What could have been a setback turned out to be a divine redirection. Answering an ad for a “nurse writer,” Lynn took on a new path with the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, blending her clinical experience with a love for storytelling.In “I Thought There Was a Road There,” readers will find relatable, slice-of-life tales that touch on everything from missed turns—literally and metaphorically—to moments of divine humor and unexpected blessings. Through it all, Lynn’s voice is clear, honest, and filled with an infectious joy that encourages readers to reflect on their own spiritual journeys.Whether someone is navigating change, looking for a laugh, or searching for inspiration, this book offers a welcome companion—available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers.To learn more about the author and her works, visit lasabooks.com.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

