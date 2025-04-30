Richmond VA Assistive Technology Team receives patent

For many Veterans, the challenges that come with debilitating injuries or illnesses make it difficult to perform tasks that most people take for granted. The ability to hold a pencil, apply makeup, play a video game or even feed oneself can feel like a nearly insurmountable task.

Occupational therapists work with Veterans to overcome these obstacles. In many cases, therapists can see the immediate needs of their patients, but need assistance in bringing that vision or need into the three-dimensional world.

VA’s Assistive Technology Program, part of the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service, is tasked with evaluating, developing, and implementing suitable assistive technology services, strategies, devices, and practices. Its goal is to enhance the lives of Veterans by addressing the functional challenges they encounter daily.

On Feb. 25, 2025, Richmond’s assistive technology team was informed that it had been awarded a patent for the technology related to VA ID 2021-337, the Cobra Utensil Holder.

Design and development

“Initially, we received a consult from an occupational therapist who had a need for an adaptive utensil holder,” said Melissa Oliver, occupational therapist, and the assistive technology program director at Central Virginia VA Health Care System. “Nothing off the shelf existed at that time.”

At Richmond VA Medical Center, a former occupational therapist with Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders System of Care, was caring for a Veteran who had limited arm and hand mobility. The therapist experimented with several off-the-shelf adaptive utensils. Still, none were designed with the right angle to enable the Veteran to independently pick up food and bring it to their mouth for eating.

The therapist developed a mock-up using thermoplastic material to assess the necessary angles and then reached out to the Assistive Technology team to enhance the design and create a more durable product.

“She came up with the overall shape,” said Brian Burkhart, Richmond Office of Advanced Manufacturing (ROAM) site lead and clinical rehabilitation engineer. “We decided to try and make it more versatile to be able to accommodate different utensils and for more people to be able to use it.”

During the design and testing phase, the team discovered that incorporating a standard spoon and fork that can slide into different sections of the holder would provide greater flexibility and better adapt to the diverse needs and rehabilitation goals of Veterans.

“We added slots in the head of it,” Burkhart said. “There are not any holders out there like that. It allows you to change the angle, but it also allows you to use any piece of standard flatware.”

Many adaptive utensils currently available on the market are designed with integrated utensils and holders. However, this design allows Veterans to utilize their existing flatware, resulting in a more mainstream and natural appearance. Additionally, the cuff is universal and ambidextrous, enabling individuals with limited grasping ability to use it comfortably with either the right or left hand.

The ability of the Assistive Technology team to produce a bespoke product on-site and provide it to the therapist who immediately put it into the testing phase with the Veteran is a unique and effective way to receive feedback on the benefits or shortfalls of the product.

“Being a consult for a specific Veteran… we made it and gave it to the therapist for trials with the patient,” Burkhart said. “I think it went through a few iterations of feedback and adjustments. In the end, the Veteran was happy and went home with it.”

The product was made by the Assistive Technology team on one of its many 3-D printers out of a powdered nylon material. The process from problem to useable product took less than a month to complete. Receiving the patent for it took a little longer… around two years from submission to approval!

How do these VA innovations receive patents?

VA’s Office of Research and Development is home to the Veterans Affairs Technology Transfer Program (TTP). Its mission is to facilitate the commercialization of VA intellectual property and inventions. These inventions and innovations benefit Veterans, the American public and health care patients around the world. Richmond’s Office of Advanced Manufacturing (ROAM) and the Assistive Technology program submits all its projects to TTP for review.

“Tech transfer decided that this product was unique and might have a market,” Burkhart said. “They decided to proceed with the patent process.”

Richmond’s assistive technology program, along with ROAM, can work on as many as 50 to 100 of these types of asks from clinicians every year.

“Clinicians or therapists may not even have the idea, like this project did,” said Melissa Oliver. “They may have the problem and come to us to help figure out the solution.”

ROAM extends itself even further than just helping with Veteran care. With its extensive knowledge of digital engineering and 3-D production, the types of products the team can design and produce is endless. From printing boiler vent caps for facility buildings to working with the hospital’s radiology program, its expertise extends through every facet of Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

“Both the Assistive Technology Program and the Richmond Office of Advanced Manufacturing are here to assist with Veteran care,” Oliver said. “Whether it’s directly working with VA’s Veterans and clinicians, in any hospital throughout the country, or assisting our facilities in their daily operations. Our team enjoys and loves what they do, which is why we end up with great products and high Veteran satisfaction.”

The team who worked on the Cobra Utensil Holder are:

Melissa Oliver, Occupational Therapist, Assistive Technology program director.

Brian Burkhart, Office of Advanced Manufacturing site lead and Clinical Rehabilitation engineer.

Seth Hills, Clinical Rehabilitation engineer.

John Miller, Clinical Rehabilitation engineer.

Between 2020 and 2025, Richmond presented 52 invention disclosures, submitted 14 patent applications and were granted two patents.

Learn more about VA’s Assistive Technology Program and Office of Advanced Manufacturing.