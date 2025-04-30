Increased BC Parks licence plate sales support more, better parks programs

CANADA, April 30 - Sales of the BC Parks licence plates continue to grow, helping to protect unique species and ecosystems, and improving visitors’ experiences in provincial parks.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, more than 84,000 BC Parks licence plates were bought, a 7% increase from the same period a year before.

“Everyone who has bought BC Parks licence plates is supporting a more sustainable future by contributing to the protection and preservation of unique species and sensitive ecosystems, as well as supporting First Nations to share their cultures and histories,” said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. “From the mountains to the coast, we’ve worked with First Nations and community partners on a variety of grassroots projects. My recent visit with BC Parks staff has shown me first-hand the work that can be accomplished with these programs that are making an incredible impact on parks.”

The licence-plate sales generated approximately $11 million in net revenue, supporting more than 250 projects and programs in parks throughout B.C. This includes a wide range of initiatives, such as the Student Ranger Program, wildlife inventories, partnerships with First Nations on educational programs and signs, wildfire-fuel mitigation, invasive-species management, ecosystem restoration, and educational programs for children and families.

At Helliwell Park on Hornby Island, licence-plate funds help support the recovery of the endangered Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly. In 2015, BC Parks partnered with community members and scientists to begin restoring the park’s coastal-bluff meadows. The goal was to create habitat suitable for the release of hundreds of Taylor’s checkerspot larvae being captively bred at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Historically, the Taylor’s checkerspot was found in several areas of southern Vancouver Island, including Helliwell Park in the early 1990s. The species was thought to be gone from Canada. However, undocumented populations were found on Denman Island in 2006 and on private land in the Courtenay area in 2018.

Last year was the fourth year that captively bred Taylor’s checkerspot larvae were reintroduced into Helliwell Park. The butterflies are now breeding in the park and adult butterflies have been spotted flying around.

“Support from the licence-plate program has been crucial to the success of our project,” said Chris Junck, outreach co-ordinator, Taylor’s Checkerspot Recovery Project. “In particular, consistent funding for several years enabled us to expand habitat restoration areas required to re-establish the butterfly population, and conduct surveys to monitor their survival.”

In Gowlland Tod Park near Victoria, the PEPÁḴEṈ HÁUTW̱ Foundation used funding from the licence-plate program to assist with ecosystem restoration and the development of a restoration lesson plan for teachers to encourage land-based learning and respect for Indigenous culture.

More than 500 students and volunteers have helped remove invasive plants, plant and seed native species and remediate contaminated areas in the park. The foundation is also in the process of installing interpretive signs to increase public awareness, understanding and respect for the importance of protecting and nurturing native species.

The Tod Inlet area of Gowlland Tod Park is also known as SNIDȻEȽ in the SENĆOŦEN language of the W̱SÁNEĆ people and means Place of the Blue Grouse. It is an important area to the W̱SÁNEĆ and abundant with traditional food resources.

“The SNIDȻEȽ Resiliency Project is a collaborative initiative actively restoring the important native ecosystems of SNIDȻEȽ, which is the first WŚANEĆ village site,” said Judith Lyn Arney, ecosystems director for the PEPÁḴEṈ HÁUTW̱ Foundation. “Since 2010, W̱SÁNEĆ children and community members, local schools and organizations, international visitors and programs, and countless individuals passionate about reciprocity to the land have all participated in the healing of this special place. The PEPAKEṈ HÁUTW̱ Foundation is grateful for the support of the licence-plate program in this beautiful project.”

Funding from the licence-plate program helped buy an adaptive mountain bike in the Kootenays so people with mobility challenges can enjoy outdoor recreation. It has also helped the BC Parks iNaturalist Program reach one million observations within six years.

The iNaturalist Program is a collaboration between the BC Parks Foundation, BC Parks, University of Victoria and Simon Fraser University, and encourages people to use iNaturalist to instantly identify plants and animals in parks by recording and sharing their observations. More than 13,000 people have contributed to the project, recording nearly 14,000 species in parks and protected areas. Scientists use the data to better understand what species live in parks. They have found endangered and threatened species, as well as discovering new species for B.C. and Canada.

“Your BC Parks licence plate not only looks great on your car, it shows you are a proud B.C. resident who supports the most beautiful places in this province,” said Andy Day, CEO, BC Parks Foundation. “Funds from your licence plate are used to keep parks beautiful and create more activities and adventures for you to enjoy, many of which you can now find at www.DiscoverParks.ca. Thanks for keeping B.C. beautiful by getting a plate.”

The BC Parks Licence Plate Program is a partnership between the Province and ICBC. Licence-plate sales have been steadily increasing since 2020. As of March 2025, more than 552,000 licence plates have been sold, generating more than $54 million in net revenue for the program.

