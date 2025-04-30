Road projects improve safety, reliability in Cariboo

CANADA, April 30 - Three road-improvement projects are moving forward to address Cariboo roads affected by slides and washouts, paving the way for improved reliability and safety for residents in the region.

“Ensuring people can travel on safe and reliable roadways is our top priority,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “Our transportation investments in the Cariboo go beyond road repairs. We’re building back better to ensure resilient infrastructure, which will improve the quality of life for residents, businesses, and travellers in the region.”

The three Cariboo Road Recovery Projects (CRRP) proceeding to the next phase are:

Kersley-Dale Landing Road: A contract has been awarded to West Horizon Contracting. The new road alignment will bypass landslide-prone areas, providing a climate-resilient design that reduces future risks. Construction is set to begin in the coming months.

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road: Construction will stabilize and realign the road to meet modern design standards. A construction tender will be issued this year, with work expected to begin as early as spring 2026.

Bastin Road at Bastin Hill: Construction will make improvements including up-slope flattening to reduce landslide risks, added rock blankets for slope stability, upgraded drainage, and realignment of the road away from the Quesnel River. Construction is expected to begin as early as summer 2025.

A portion of Durrell Road in Quesnel that has been closed since being severely affected by two landslides in 2021 will not reopen. An alternative route is available. The area will be naturalized, and turnaround points will be built to assist traffic on both sides of the site.

In 2020 and 2021, changing weather patterns contributed to hundreds of landslides and road washouts across the Cariboo. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit is working to restore access to affected roads and highways with a focus on building back better, benefiting area residents, businesses and travellers.

To date, four CRRP projects have progressed to construction or are complete, including Highway 97 at Cottonwood Hill, Blackwater Road and Knickerbocker Road, Highway 97 at Cuisson Creek and Soda Creek-MacAlister Road.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Cariboo Road Recovery Project, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/cariboo-road-recovery-projects