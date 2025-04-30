B.C. streamlines permitting for renewable-energy projects

CANADA, April 30 - The Province is taking action to speed up permitting for renewable-energy projects to meet growing demand for clean power, address climate change and secure energy independence for British Columbians in the face of unprecedented trade threats.

Government introduced the renewable energy projects (streamlined permitting) act to the legislative assembly on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. If passed, the act will expand the authority of the BC Energy Regulator (BCER) to oversee renewable-energy projects, building on the Province’s investments to generate the clean power needed to create a healthier environment and sustainable future for British Columbians.

“B.C. has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to become a world leader in clean-energy production and we will take every action possible to see that all British Columbians benefit from this opportunity,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “Renewable energy projects like wind and solar are urgently needed to provide affordable clean power, create jobs, and strengthen and diversify our economy, especially during this period of global market uncertainty.”

If approved, these changes will establish the BCER as the primary permitting agency for renewable-energy projects and transmission lines. The legislation will help simplify the approvals process for these projects, eliminating the need for cross-ministry and agency permitting, by establishing the BCER as the single window for permitting in accordance with strict environmental standards. This will be completed in a staged approach through regulation.

The BCER’s initial focus will be on the North Coast Transmission Line (NCTL) project and the wind- and solar-power projects in BC Hydro’s 2024 call for power. This will help accelerate the expansion of British Columbia’s electricity grid and meet the demand in growth arising from critical-mineral and metal mining, port electrification, hydrogen and fuel processing, and shipping projects under consideration.

The proposed legislation would also:

exempt the NCTL project and the nine wind projects selected in the 2024 call for power from the environmental assessment processes and allow government to do the same for other wind-power projects in the future; and

enable the BCER to establish a new rigorous regulatory framework for renewable-energy projects through consultation with First Nations, ensuring that environmental standards are upheld.

“The BC Energy Regulator is pleased to see the introduction of this legislation and has been engaging with ministries and others to prepare for this expanded mandate that will include permitting processes and engagement functions,” said Michelle Carr, CEO and commissioner, BC Energy Regulator. “Our staff are working across seven regional offices to ensure energy activities are carried out safely, responsibly and in alignment with provincial goals and BCER’s vision for a resilient energy future.”

The Province is committed to accelerating decisions on renewable-energy projects responsibly.

The BCER has demonstrated expertise at getting projects moving quickly, while providing robust regulatory oversight through the lifecycle of projects. This is a natural evolution of the BCER’s role, which initially focused on oil, gas and geothermal development, then expanded to include hydrogen and now, renewable energy.

Quotes:

Doug Slater, vice-president, Indigenous relations and regulatory affairs, FortisBC —

“Our focus is on delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy to the families and businesses we serve. Collaborating with local power providers and Indigenous organizations helps us meet the energy demands of homes and businesses in the southern Interior while supporting regional development. Our hope is that these legislative and regulatory changes will help streamline processes and accelerate projects to efficiently deliver power to our customers, including our plans to add up to 1,100 GWh of energy supply as soon as 2030.”

Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, executive director, Clean Energy Association of British Columbia —

“This legislation is an important step toward a balanced regulatory framework that encourages responsible clean-energy development at a critical time for our communities, our economy and our climate. The Clean Energy Association of British Columbia is proud to work with the Province and the BC Energy Regulator to help build a framework that is efficient, transparent and aligned with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. Together, we can build a cleaner, stronger and more resilient future.”

Quick Facts:

Under the renewable energy projects (streamlined permitting) act, a renewable or clean resource means biomass, biogas, geothermal heat, hydro, solar, ocean, wind or any other clean-energy resource.

The BCER has a team of more than 300 employees in seven offices throughout B.C.

The BCER’s staff includes biologists, engineers, hydrologists, agrologists, compliance and enforcement officers, First Nations liaison officers, heritage conservation officers and archeologists.

The BCER will hire additional staff and subject-matter experts to support the additional responsibilities.

In 2024, FortisBC issued a request for expression of interest for new power to identify projects from lower-carbon and renewable sources in British Columbia that could add up to 1,100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy supply for its approximately 190,000 electricity customers in the south Okanagan by 2030.

Learn More:

To learn more about the BC Energy Regulator, visit: https://www.bc-er.ca/

For more information about B.C. legislation, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/Legislation

