Calhoun, GA (April 30, 2025) – At the request of the Calhoun Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday night on Outlet Mall Road in Calhoun, GA. Two people were injured. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on April 29, 2025, at about 11:40 p.m., local, state, and federal drug task force agents with multiple agencies were conducting a drug investigation. During the operation, law enforcement attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car occupied by two people. The driver of the car drove toward several officers who were attempting to make an arrest.

A DEA agent fired multiple shots at the car, hitting the male driver and female occupant. Both occupants were taken to local hospitals, the female occupant was taken to the hospital by life force.

The GBI will continue an independent investigation. Once complete, the investigation will be given to Gordon County District Attorney Erle Newton III’s Office for review.