Bubble Family Festival Berlin: A Week full of Magic, Artistry, and Community

Top bubble artists from around the world gather in Berlin for the Bubble Family Festival—magical shows, family fun & community spirit all week long!

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bubble Family Festival is in full swing at the Holidays Hüpfburgenland circus tent on Lichtenrader Damm 253, bringing together top international bubble artists for a week of mesmerizing performances and interactive fun. Organized by Berlin’s own Peter Pan—known for his pop-up bubble shows at Arnimplatz—the festival has transformed into a heartwarming gathering of the global bubble community.

Since Monday, artists have arrived in Berlin, welcomed by Peter, who arranged accommodations in a former kindergarten now serving as a cozy artists’ residence. Despite its initial emptiness, Peter furnished the space with mattresses and other essentials, creating a warm and inviting environment. Two emerging artists have joined the festival to learn and grow, invited personally by Peter, whose enthusiasm and hospitality have set the tone for this familial event.

The festival officially opened on Tuesday with performances by five outstanding artists, each delivering 20 to 35-minute shows to enthusiastic audiences:

• Olga Buianovscaia (Moldova): Known for her delicate and poetic bubble artistry that evokes a sense of wonder.

• Valentina Sperandio (Italy): Brings a theatrical flair to her performances, blending storytelling with bubble magic.

• Fred Garrec (France): Combines technical precision with creative innovation, crafting intricate bubble structures.

• Miss Edith (Berlin): A multifaceted performer with over 20 years of experience, Miss Edith’s shows blend magic, artistry, and bubbles into a exciting experience. ￼

• Peter Pan (Berlin): The festival’s organizer, Peter’s performances are infused with joy and a deep passion for the art of bubbles.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the festival promises a lineup of exceptional performances:

Friday, May 2:

• Matej Kodes (Czech Republic): A world-record-holding bubble artist renowned for his breathtaking shows that combine science and art. ￼

• Peter Pan (Berlin): Returning to the stage with his signature blend of charm and bubble artistry.

• Variety Acts: A selection of performances showcasing the diverse talents within the bubble community.

Saturday, May 3:

• Boaz Nir Shalom (Israel): Delivers performances that are both dynamic and emotionally resonant, captivating audiences of all ages.

• Christiane Alles (Germany): Performs as her whimsical character “Lila,” enchanting audiences with imaginative bubble creations.

• Olga Buianovscaia (Moldova): Returns with another spellbinding performance. ￼

• Variety Acts: Continuing the celebration of bubble artistry in its many forms.

Sunday, May 4:

• Boaz Nir Shalom (Israel): Concludes the festival with a final performance that promises to leave a lasting impression.

• Peter Pan (Berlin): Brings the festival full circle with his heartfelt and joyous bubble show. ￼

• Variety Acts: A final showcase of the festival’s diverse talents. ￼

In addition to the scheduled performances, the festival features interactive bubble activities in the adjacent Mauerpark, inviting attendees and spectators to create their own bubble magic. These activities operate on a donation basis, with contributions helping to offset the travel expenses of the participating artists.

The Bubble Family Festival stands as a testament to the vibrant and close-knit bubble artist community. With only 114 registered members in the international bubble association AOIBA, events like this are rare and cherished gatherings. The festival not only showcases the highest caliber of bubble artistry but also fosters a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere for families and enthusiasts alike.

