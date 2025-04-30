Submit Release
National Fuel Reports Second Quarter Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.

FISCAL 2025 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP net income of $216 million, or $2.37 per share, an increase of 32% per share compared to the prior year.
  • Adjusted operating results of $218 million, or $2.39 per share, an increase of 34% per share compared to the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2.
  • Seneca produced a record 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 3% from the prior year and 8% sequentially, largely due to strong results from pads recently turned in line in the Eastern Development Area (“EDA”).
  • Utility segment net income of $63.5 million, or $0.70 per share, an increase of 44% per share compared to the prior year, primarily as a result of the New York jurisdiction’s 2024 rate settlement, which led to its first base rate increase since 2017.
  • Pipeline & Storage segment net income of $31.7 million, or $0.35 per share, an increase of 5% per share compared to the prior year. In addition, Empire Pipeline reached an agreement with its customers to amend its existing rate settlement, which was approved by the FERC on March 17, 2025, with new rates effective November 1, 2025.
  • The Company is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share to a range of $6.75 to $7.05.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “During our second quarter, National Fuel built upon its positive momentum which, along with the tailwind of higher natural gas price realizations, drove a 32% increase in earnings per share over the prior year.

“Our integrated Appalachian natural gas development program, focused on the highly prolific EDA, continues to deliver strong operational results and improving capital efficiency. Seneca’s recent well results exhibited the highest productivity we’ve seen to date, giving us further confidence in our deep, high-quality well inventory, and allowing us to increase our production guidance for fiscal 2025. On the regulated side of the business, we saw significant earnings growth during the quarter, driven by the ongoing impact of positive rate case outcomes that balance the continued investment in modernizing our infrastructure with the goal of maintaining affordable rates for our customers.

“National Fuel’s integrated natural gas business, track record of strong operational execution, and consistent approach to managing risk, collectively position us well to navigate an uncertain global economic backdrop. As such, we remain confident in our ability to provide strong returns, achieve our long-term growth targets, and continue to deliver shareholder value.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

               
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  (Thousands)   (Per Share)
    2025       2024       2025       2024  
Reported GAAP Earnings $ 216,358     $ 166,272     $ 2.37     $ 1.80  
Items impacting comparability:              
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (E&P / Midstream)   2,385             0.03        
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt   (642 )           (0.01 )      
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P)   335       (536 )     0.00       0.00  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   (90 )     147       0.00       0.00  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)   (17 )     (769 )     0.00       (0.01 )
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments   4       162       0.00       0.00  
Adjusted Operating Results $ 218,333     $ 165,276     $ 2.39     $ 1.79  

FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is increasing its guidance for fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share, which is now expected to be within a range of $6.75 to $7.05, an increase of $0.15 at the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. This updated range incorporates our second quarter results as well as higher expected production and lower unit costs in the Exploration and Production segment for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The Company is assuming NYMEX natural gas prices will average $3.50 per MMBtu for the remaining six months of fiscal 2025 (no change from previous guidance), which approximates the current NYMEX forward curve at this time. Given the continued volatility in NYMEX natural gas prices, the Company is providing the following sensitivities to its adjusted operating results guidance range:

NYMEX Assumption
Remaining 6 months
($/MMBtu) 		Fiscal 2025
Adjusted Earnings
Per Share Sensitivities
$3.00 $6.50 - $6.80
$3.50 $6.75 - $7.05
$4.00 $7.05 - $7.35


The Company’s other fiscal 2025 guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged as detailed in the table on page 7.

FINANCING ACTIVITIES UPDATE

In February 2025, the Company issued $1 billion of new five- and ten-year notes (split in two equal tranches) to refinance the early redemption of $950 million of notes that were scheduled to mature in July 2025 and January 2026. In addition, the Company placed $50 million (plus interest) in trust for the benefit of holders of long-term debt issued under the Company’s 1974 Indenture and scheduled to mature in June 2025. Placing these funds in trust discharged the 1974 Indenture, relieving the Company from its obligations to comply with the indenture’s covenants. In connection with these transactions, the Company recognized an after-tax loss of $1.7 million, which is presented as an item impacting comparability for the quarter.

DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2025 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines adjusted operating results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2025       2024     Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 97,828     $ 62,065     $ 35,763  
                       
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax   1,045             1,045  
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2022 CA asset sale), net of tax   245       (389 )     634  
Adjusted Operating Results $ 99,118     $ 61,676     $ 37,442  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 214,350     $ 172,068     $ 42,282  
                       

Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $35.8 million versus the prior year. GAAP earnings included a $1.0 million after-tax loss recognized during the quarter on the early redemption of long-term debt for Seneca’s share of premiums paid by the Company associated with its long-term debt redemptions.

Excluding items impacting comparability, Seneca’s adjusted operating results in the second quarter increased $37.4 million primarily due to higher realized natural gas prices and natural gas production, as well as lower per unit operating expenses.

During the second quarter, Seneca produced 105.5 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 2.6 Bcf, or 3%, from the prior year, and 7.8 Bcf, or 8%, higher compared to the fiscal 2025 first quarter. Two highly prolific pads turned in line this year in the EDA (Tioga Utica) were the main drivers behind these increases in production.

Seneca’s weighted average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.94 per Mcf, an increase of $0.38 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices and higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(Cost per Mcf)   2025       2024     Variance
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense (“LOE”) $ 0.67     $ 0.68     $ (0.01 )
General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”) $ 0.18     $ 0.17     $ 0.01  
Taxes and Other $ 0.07     $ 0.06     $ 0.01  
Total Cash Operating Costs $ 0.92     $ 0.91     $ 0.01  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Expense (“DD&A”) $ 0.61     $ 0.71     $ (0.10 )
Total Operating Costs $ 1.53     $ 1.62     $ (0.09 )
                       

On a per unit basis, the second quarter total cash operating costs were up slightly compared to the prior year as other taxes increased as a result of a higher Impact Fee in Pennsylvania due to the increase in NYMEX natural gas prices. LOE included $59 million ($0.56 per Mcf), or 84% of total LOE, for gathering and compression service fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines. DD&A for the quarter was $0.61 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.10 per Mcf from the prior year, largely due to ceiling test impairments recorded in prior quarters that lowered Seneca’s full cost pool depletable base.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2025       2024     Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 31,707     $ 30,737     $ 970  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,169     $ 70,033     $ 136  
                       

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.0 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues. The increase in operating revenues of $1.6 million, or 1%, was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation’s transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2024, in accordance with its rate settlement, which was approved in fiscal 2024.

Empire Rate Case Update

On March 17, 2025, FERC approved an amendment to Empire’s 2019 rate case settlement, which provides for modest unit rate reductions for Empire’s transportation services. Based on current contracts, this settlement amendment is estimated to decrease Empire’s revenues on a yearly basis by approximately $0.5 million with new rates effective November 1, 2025. Under the amendment, Empire may not file a new rate case before April 30, 2027, and is required to file a rate case by May 31, 2031.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2025       2024     Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 26,342     $ 28,706     $ (2,364 )
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax   698             698  
Adjusted Operating Results $ 27,040     $ 28,706     $ (1,666 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,748     $ 53,103     $ (355 )
                       

The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings decreased $2.4 million versus the prior year as higher operating revenues were more than offset by higher O&M and DD&A expense. GAAP earnings also included a $0.7 million after-tax loss recognized during the quarter on the early redemption of long-term debt for Gathering’s share of premiums paid by the Company associated with its long-term debt redemptions.

Operating revenues increased $1.0 million, or 2%, primarily due to an increase in throughput from Seneca’s new wells in Tioga County. While O&M expense increased $1.5 million, the per unit rate of $0.09 per Mcf remained unchanged. DD&A expense increased $1.2 million primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2025       2024     Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 63,544     $ 44,739     $ 18,805  
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,270     $ 78,326     $ 16,944  
                       

The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $18.8 million, or 42%, primarily as a result of the implementation of the recently approved rate case settlement in the Utility’s New York jurisdiction, which became effective October 1, 2024.

For the quarter, customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) increased $22.2 million, primarily due to the New York rate case settlement. Other income increased $10.8 million, largely due to the New York rate settlement, which required the recognition of non-service pension and post-retirement benefit income and a corresponding reduction in new base rates, resulting in no effect on net income.

O&M expense increased by $4.2 million, primarily driven by higher personnel costs, partially offset by a reduction related to amortizations of certain regulatory assets as a result of the New York rate settlement. Further, interest expense increased $2.4 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $3.1 million in the current year second quarter, compared to combined earnings of less than $0.1 million in the prior year. The reduction in earnings during the second quarter was primarily driven by higher interest expense due to a higher average amount of net borrowings. A decrease in investment income on marketable securities and corporate-owned life insurance policies also contributed to the earnings reduction.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

     

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on U.S. imports and related retaliatory tariffs, inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; changes in the price of natural gas; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches, including the impact of issues that may arise from the use of artificial intelligence technologies; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including among others geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, water availability and disposal or recycling opportunities of used water, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to complete strategic transactions; increased costs or delays or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company’s workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions (including those related to climate change); changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
GUIDANCE SUMMARY
 

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

The revised adjusted earnings per share guidance range excludes certain items that impacted the comparability of adjusted operating results during the six months ended March 31, 2025, including: (1) the after tax impairment of assets, which reduced earnings by $1.14 per share; (2) after-tax premiums paid on early redemptions of debt, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share; (3) after-tax unrealized losses on a derivative asset, which reduced earnings by $0.01 per share; and (4) after-tax unrealized losses on other investments, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the remaining six months ending September 30, 2025, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

  Previous FY 2025 Guidance   Updated FY 2025 Guidance
       
Consolidated Adjusted Earnings per Share $6.50 to $7.00   $6.75 to $7.05
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25%   ~ 25%
       
Capital Expenditures (Millions)      
Exploration and Production $495 - $515   $495 - $515
Pipeline and Storage $130 - $150   $130 - $150
Gathering $95 - $110   $95 - $110
Utility $165 - $185   $165 - $185
Consolidated Capital Expenditures $885 - $960   $885 - $960
       
Exploration and Production Segment Guidance      
       
Commodity Price Assumptions (remaining six months)      
NYMEX natural gas price $3.50 /MMBtu   $3.50 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price $2.90 /MMBtu   $2.60 /MMBtu
Realized natural gas prices, after hedging ($/Mcf) $2.77 - $2.81   $2.72 - $2.76
       
Production (Bcf) 410 to 425   415 to 425
       
E&P Operating Costs($/Mcf)      
LOE $0.68 - $0.70   $0.68 - $0.69
G&A $0.18 - $0.19   $0.18 - $0.19
DD&A $0.63 - $0.67   $0.63 - $0.65
       
Other Business Segment Guidance(Millions)      
Gathering Segment Revenues $250 - $260   $250 - $260
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $415 - $435   $415 - $435
       
Utility Segment Guidance(Millions)      
Customer Margin* $445 - $465   $445 - $465
O&M Expense $240 - $250   $240 - $245
Non-Service Pension & OPEB Income $23 - $27   $23 - $27
       
* Customer Margin is defined as Operating Revenues less Purchased Gas Expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings $ 62,065     $ 30,737     $ 28,706     $ 44,739     $ 25     $ 166,272  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   (536 )                     (536 )
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   147                       147  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   (769 )     (769 )
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   162       162  
Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results   61,676       30,737       28,706       44,739       (582 )     165,276  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   5,322                       5,322  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   31,956                       31,956  
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       1,227       819               2,046  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               3,011           3,011  
Impact of new rates in New York               14,577           14,577  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               (924 )         (924 )
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   (1,196 )                     (1,196 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses   (1,855 )     (1,248 )     (1,168 )     (3,330 )         (7,601 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   (948 )                     (948 )
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   6,973       745       (966 )     (685 )         6,067  
Other Income (Expense)                      
Higher (lower) other income               8,545       612       9,157  
(Higher) lower interest expense       331       (891 )     (1,895 )     (2,902 )     (5,357 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   (2,331 )     241       463       (545 )     (159 )     (2,331 )
All other / rounding   (479 )     (326 )     77       51       (45 )     (722 )
Second quarter 2025 adjusted operating results   99,118       31,707       27,040       63,544       (3,076 )     218,333  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt   (1,430 )         (955 )             (2,385 )
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt   385           257               642  
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   (335 )                     (335 )
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   90                       90  
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   17       17  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   (4 )     (4 )
Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings $ 97,828     $ 31,707     $ 26,342     $ 63,544     $ (3,063 )   $ 216,358  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.                      
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.67     $ 0.33     $ 0.31     $ 0.48     $ 0.01     $ 1.80  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax                          
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                   (0.01 )     (0.01 )
Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results per share   0.67       0.33       0.31       0.48             1.79  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   0.06                       0.06  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   0.35                       0.35  
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       0.01       0.01               0.02  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               0.03           0.03  
Impact of new rates in New York               0.16           0.16  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               (0.01 )         (0.01 )
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   (0.01 )                     (0.01 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses   (0.02 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.04 )         (0.08 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   (0.01 )                     (0.01 )
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   0.09       0.01       (0.01 )     (0.01 )         0.08  
Other Income (Expense)                      
Higher (lower) other income               0.09       0.01       0.10  
(Higher) lower interest expense             (0.01 )     (0.02 )     (0.03 )     (0.06 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   (0.03 )           0.01       (0.01 )           (0.03 )
All other / rounding   (0.02 )     0.01             0.03       (0.02 )      
Second quarter 2025 adjusted operating results per share   1.08       0.35       0.30       0.70       (0.04 )     2.39  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax   (0.01 )         (0.01 )             (0.02 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax                          
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                          
Second quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.07     $ 0.35     $ 0.29     $ 0.70     $ (0.04 )   $ 2.37  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.                      
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings $ 114,548     $ 54,792     $ 57,531     $ 71,289     $ 1,132     $ 299,292  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   3,662                       3,662  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   (1,004 )                     (1,004 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   (1,818 )     (1,818 )
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   382       382  
Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results   117,206       54,792       57,531       71,289       (304 )     300,514  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   (817 )                     (817 )
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   33,964                       33,964  
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       10,865       (332 )             10,533  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               2,685           2,685  
Impact of new rates in New York               22,442           22,442  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               (1,364 )         (1,364 )
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) operating expenses   (1,742 )     (2,105 )     (1,108 )     (4,575 )         (9,530 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   (746 )                     (746 )
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   13,816       452       (1,802 )     (1,309 )         11,157  
Other Income (Expense)                      
Higher (lower) other income   (1,888 )     (603 )         11,720       2,300       11,529  
(Higher) lower interest expense       328       (1,271 )     (3,679 )     (3,165 )     (7,787 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   (2,338 )     (246 )     905       (1,128 )     43       (2,764 )
All other / rounding   (226 )     679       262       (38 )     (219 )     458  
Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted operating results   157,229       64,162       54,185       96,043       (1,345 )     370,274  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Impairment of assets   (141,802 )                     (141,802 )
Tax impact of impairment of assets   37,169                       37,169  
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt   (1,430 )         (955 )             (2,385 )
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt   385           257               642  
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   (684 )                     (684 )
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   184                       184  
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   (2,600 )     (2,600 )
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   546       546  
Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings $ 51,051     $ 64,162     $ 53,487     $ 96,043     $ (3,399 )   $ 261,344  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.                      
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.24     $ 0.59     $ 0.62     $ 0.77     $ 0.02     $ 3.24  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax   0.03                       0.03  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                   (0.02 )     (0.02 )
Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results per share   1.27       0.59       0.62       0.77             3.25  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   (0.01 )                     (0.01 )
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   0.37                       0.37  
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       0.12                     0.12  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               0.03           0.03  
Impact of new rates in New York               0.25           0.25  
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               (0.01 )         (0.01 )
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) operating expenses   (0.02 )     (0.02 )     (0.01 )     (0.05 )         (0.10 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   (0.01 )                     (0.01 )
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   0.15             (0.02 )     (0.01 )         0.12  
Other Income (Expense)                      
Higher (lower) other income   (0.02 )     (0.01 )         0.13       0.03       0.13  
(Higher) lower interest expense             (0.01 )     (0.04 )     (0.03 )     (0.08 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   (0.03 )           0.01       (0.01 )           (0.03 )
All other / rounding   0.02       0.02       0.01       (0.01 )     (0.01 )     0.03  
Six months ended March 31, 2025 adjusted operating results per share   1.72       0.70       0.60       1.05       (0.01 )     4.06  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Impairment of assets, net of tax   (1.14 )                     (1.14 )
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax   (0.01 )         (0.01 )             (0.02 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax   (0.01 )                     (0.01 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                   (0.02 )     (0.02 )
Rounding                   (0.01 )     (0.01 )
Six months ended March 31, 2025 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.56     $ 0.70     $ 0.59     $ 1.05     $ (0.04 )   $ 2.86  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.                      
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)              
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Operating Revenues:              
Utility Revenues $ 343,574     $ 290,198     $ 571,998     $ 492,119  
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues   311,958       264,614       560,818       518,633  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues   74,418       75,127       146,616       144,549  
    729,950       629,939       1,279,432       1,155,301  
Operating Expenses:              
Purchased Gas   135,338       105,940       200,675       162,491  
Operation and Maintenance:              
Utility   63,447       59,288       118,691       112,993  
Exploration and Production and Other   35,059       32,794       68,600       67,620  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering   42,363       39,340       78,304       74,303  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   25,214       23,019       47,270       45,434  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   111,277       118,935       220,647       234,725  
Impairment of Assets               141,802        
    412,698       379,316       875,989       697,566  
               
Operating Income   317,252       250,623       403,443       457,735  
               
Other Income (Expense):              
Other Income (Deductions)   15,232       6,070       22,952       9,801  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt   (39,662 )     (28,453 )     (73,024 )     (56,915 )
Other Interest Expense   (5,095 )     (6,636 )     (9,476 )     (12,910 )
               
Income Before Income Taxes   287,727       221,604       343,895       397,711  
               
Income Tax Expense   71,369       55,332       82,551       98,419  
               
Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 216,358     $ 166,272     $ 261,344     $ 299,292  
               
Earnings Per Common Share              
Basic $ 2.39     $ 1.81     $ 2.88     $ 3.25  
Diluted $ 2.37     $ 1.80     $ 2.86     $ 3.24  
               
Weighted Average Common Shares:              
Used in Basic Calculation   90,500,162       92,114,415       90,640,333       92,011,772  
Used in Diluted Calculation   91,176,327       92,512,447       91,312,334       92,478,604  



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
   
  March 31,   September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)   2025       2024  
ASSETS      
Property, Plant and Equipment $ 14,834,817     $ 14,524,798  
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   7,487,618       7,185,593  
Net Property, Plant and Equipment   7,347,199       7,339,205  
Current Assets:      
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments   39,954       38,222  
Cash Held in Trust for Bondholders   51,352        
Receivables - Net   291,132       127,222  
Unbilled Revenue   49,077       15,521  
Gas Stored Underground   6,413       35,055  
Materials and Supplies - at average cost   48,451       47,670  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs   3,562        
Other Current Assets   78,532       92,229  
Total Current Assets   568,473       355,919  
Other Assets:      
Recoverable Future Taxes   88,623       80,084  
Unamortized Debt Expense   7,166       5,604  
Other Regulatory Assets   118,800       108,022  
Deferred Charges   69,572       69,662  
Other Investments   71,958       81,705  
Goodwill   5,476       5,476  
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   194,325       180,230  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   45       87,905  
Other   8,326       5,958  
Total Other Assets   564,291       624,646  
Total Assets $ 8,479,963     $ 8,319,770  
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES      
Capitalization:      
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity      
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and      
Outstanding - 90,397,698 Shares and 91,005,993 Shares, Respectively $ 90,398     $ 91,006  
Paid in Capital   1,042,822       1,045,487  
Earnings Reinvested in the Business   1,855,366       1,727,326  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (222,975 )     (15,476 )
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   2,765,611       2,848,343  
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs   2,381,126       2,188,243  
Total Capitalization   5,146,737       5,036,586  
Current and Accrued Liabilities:      
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper   208,400       90,700  
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt   350,000       500,000  
Accounts Payable   127,611       165,068  
Amounts Payable to Customers   34,393       42,720  
Dividends Payable   46,555       46,872  
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt   19,454       27,247  
Customer Advances         19,373  
Customer Security Deposits   30,358       36,265  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities   184,925       162,903  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   201,464       4,744  
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities   1,203,160       1,095,892  
Other Liabilities:      
Deferred Income Taxes   1,072,436       1,111,165  
Taxes Refundable to Customers   302,293       305,645  
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability   300,256       292,477  
Other Regulatory Liabilities   140,828       151,452  
Other Post-Retirement Liabilities   3,404       3,511  
Asset Retirement Obligations   193,802       203,006  
Other Liabilities   117,047       120,036  
Total Other Liabilities   2,130,066       2,187,292  
Commitments and Contingencies          
Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 8,479,963     $ 8,319,770  



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended
  March 31,
(Thousands of Dollars)   2025       2024  
       
Operating Activities:      
Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 261,344     $ 299,292  
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:      
Impairment of Assets   141,802        
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   220,647       234,725  
Deferred Income Taxes   25,787       65,187  
Premiums Paid on Early Redemption of Debt   2,385        
Stock-Based Compensation   10,487       10,477  
Other   14,317       11,874  
Change in:      
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue   (197,553 )     (50,123 )
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies   27,861       25,675  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs   (3,562 )      
Other Current Assets   13,737       15,201  
Accounts Payable   17,322       (15,641 )
Amounts Payable to Customers   (8,327 )     13,327  
Customer Advances   (19,373 )     (21,003 )
Customer Security Deposits   (5,907 )     1,836  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities   21,528       26,927  
Other Assets   (20,282 )     (22,165 )
Other Liabilities   (28,343 )     (9,328 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 473,870     $ 586,261  
       
Investing Activities:      
Capital Expenditures $ (434,260 )   $ (481,958 )
Other   8,881       (1,189 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (425,379 )   $ (483,147 )
       
Financing Activities:      
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper   117,700       (8,600 )
Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan   (50,471 )     (4,230 )
Reduction of Long-Term Debt   (954,086 )      
Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt   989,019        
Dividends Paid on Common Stock   (93,543 )     (91,048 )
Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans   (4,026 )     (3,914 )
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ 4,593     $ (107,792 )
       
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash   53,084       (4,678 )
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period   38,222       55,447  
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31 $ 91,306     $ 50,769  



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT   2025       2024     Variance     2025       2024     Variance
Total Operating Revenues $ 311,958     $ 264,614     $ 47,344     $ 560,818     $ 518,633     $ 42,185  
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance:                  
General and Administrative Expense   18,847       17,165       1,682       38,173       34,958       3,215  
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense   71,176       69,662       1,514       136,816       136,736       80  
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense   3,310       2,644       666       7,178       8,188       (1,010 )
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   4,275       3,075       1,200       7,657       6,713       944  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   64,622       73,448       (8,826 )     127,925       145,413       (17,488 )
Impairment of Assets                     141,802             141,802  
    162,230       165,994       (3,764 )     459,551       332,008       127,543  
                   
Operating Income   149,728       98,620       51,108       101,267       186,625       (85,358 )
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit   37       100       (63 )     74       201       (127 )
Interest and Other Income (Deductions)   101       1,170       (1,069 )     373       (342 )     715  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt   (1,949 )           (1,949 )     (1,949 )           (1,949 )
Other Interest Expense   (15,091 )     (15,108 )     17       (30,291 )     (30,377 )     86  
Income Before Income Taxes   132,826       84,782       48,044       69,474       156,107       (86,633 )
Income Tax Expense   34,998       22,717       12,281       18,423       41,559       (23,136 )
Net Income $ 97,828     $ 62,065     $ 35,763     $ 51,051     $ 114,548     $ (63,497 )
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 1.07     $ 0.67     $ 0.40     $ 0.56     $ 1.24     $ (0.68 )



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT   2025       2024     Variance     2025       2024     Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 71,185     $ 71,210     $ (25 )   $ 139,935     $ 136,036     $ 3,899  
Intersegment Revenues   38,388       36,810       1,578       76,251       66,397       9,854  
Total Operating Revenues   109,573       108,020       1,553       216,186       202,433       13,753  
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas   162       325       (163 )     121       926       (805 )
Operation and Maintenance   30,642       29,062       1,580       57,677       55,013       2,664  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   8,600       8,600             17,266       17,320       (54 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   18,547       19,490       (943 )     37,132       37,704       (572 )
    57,951       57,477       474       112,196       110,963       1,233  
                   
Operating Income   51,622       50,543       1,079       103,990       91,470       12,520  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit   952       1,257       (305 )     1,905       2,515       (610 )
Interest and Other Income   1,794       2,046       (252 )     3,833       3,978       (145 )
Interest Expense   (11,700 )     (12,119 )     419       (23,428 )     (23,843 )     415  
Income Before Income Taxes   42,668       41,727       941       86,300       74,120       12,180  
Income Tax Expense   10,961       10,990       (29 )     22,138       19,328       2,810  
Net Income $ 31,707     $ 30,737     $ 970     $ 64,162     $ 54,792     $ 9,370  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.35     $ 0.33     $ 0.02     $ 0.70     $ 0.59     $ 0.11  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
GATHERING SEGMENT   2025       2024     Variance     2025       2024     Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 3,233     $ 3,917     $ (684 )   $ 6,681     $ 8,513     $ (1,832 )
Intersegment Revenues   61,797       60,076       1,721       119,480       118,068       1,412  
Total Operating Revenues   65,030       63,993       1,037       126,161       126,581       (420 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance   12,275       10,796       1,479       21,703       20,300       1,403  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   7       94       (87 )     (227 )     117       (344 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   10,834       9,611       1,223       21,349       19,068       2,281  
    23,116       20,501       2,615       42,825       39,485       3,340  
                   
Operating Income   41,914       43,492       (1,578 )     83,336       87,096       (3,760 )
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Costs)         9       (9 )     (1 )     19       (20 )
Interest and Other Income   93       72       21       152       143       9  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt   (1,334 )           (1,334 )     (1,334 )           (1,334 )
Other Interest Expense   (4,450 )     (3,701 )     (749 )     (8,661 )     (7,431 )     (1,230 )
Income Before Income Taxes   36,223       39,872       (3,649 )     73,492       79,827       (6,335 )
Income Tax Expense   9,881       11,166       (1,285 )     20,005       22,296       (2,291 )
Net Income $ 26,342     $ 28,706     $ (2,364 )   $ 53,487     $ 57,531     $ (4,044 )
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.29     $ 0.31     $ (0.02 )   $ 0.59     $ 0.62     $ (0.03 )



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
UTILITY SEGMENT   2025       2024     Variance     2025       2024     Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 343,574     $ 290,198     $ 53,376     $ 571,998     $ 492,119     $ 79,879  
Intersegment Revenues   119       306       (187 )     203       393       (190 )
Total Operating Revenues   343,693       290,504       53,189       572,201       492,512       79,689  
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas   171,777       140,836       30,941       273,249       224,886       48,363  
Operation and Maintenance   64,444       60,229       4,215       120,704       114,913       5,791  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   12,202       11,113       1,089       22,313       21,019       1,294  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   17,135       16,268       867       33,962       32,305       1,657  
    265,558       228,446       37,112       450,228       393,123       57,105  
                   
Operating Income   78,135       62,058       16,077       121,973       99,389       22,584  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit   12,299       857       11,442       18,170       1,327       16,843  
Interest and Other Income   714       1,340       (626 )     1,242       3,250       (2,008 )
Interest Expense   (10,927 )     (8,528 )     (2,399 )     (21,643 )     (16,986 )     (4,657 )
Income Before Income Taxes   80,221       55,727       24,494       119,742       86,980       32,762  
Income Tax Expense   16,677       10,988       5,689       23,699       15,691       8,008  
Net Income $ 63,544     $ 44,739     $ 18,805     $ 96,043     $ 71,289     $ 24,754  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.70     $ 0.48     $ 0.22     $ 1.05     $ 0.77     $ 0.28  



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
ALL OTHER   2025       2024     Variance     2025       2024     Variance
Total Operating Revenues $     $     $     $     $     $  
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance                                  
                                   
                   
Operating Income                                  
Other Income (Expense):                  
Interest and Other Income (Deductions)   (222 )     (41 )     (181 )     (358 )     (119 )     (239 )
Interest Expense   (131 )     (84 )     (47 )     (248 )     (165 )     (83 )
Loss before Income Taxes   (353 )     (125 )     (228 )     (606 )     (284 )     (322 )
Income Tax Benefit   (82 )     (29 )     (53 )     (141 )     (67 )     (74 )
Net Loss $ (271 )   $ (96 )   $ (175 )   $ (465 )   $ (217 )   $ (248 )
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $     $     $     $ (0.01 )   $     $ (0.01 )
           
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
CORPORATE   2025       2024     Variance     2025       2024     Variance
Revenues from External Customers $     $     $     $     $     $  
Intersegment Revenues   1,341       1,286       55       2,683       2,571       112  
Total Operating Revenues   1,341       1,286       55       2,683       2,571       112  
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance   5,219       5,121       98       9,266       8,916       350  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   130       137       (7 )     261       265       (4 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   139       118       21       279       235       44  
    5,488       5,376       112       9,806       9,416       390  
                   
Operating Loss   (4,147 )     (4,090 )     (57 )     (7,123 )     (6,845 )     (278 )
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   (212 )     (387 )     175       (423 )     (774 )     351  
Interest and Other Income   41,785       40,234       1,551       82,846       81,262       1,584  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt   (36,379 )     (28,453 )     (7,926 )     (69,741 )     (56,915 )     (12,826 )
Other Interest Expense   (4,905 )     (7,683 )     2,778       (10,066 )     (15,767 )     5,701  
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes   (3,858 )     (379 )     (3,479 )     (4,507 )     961       (5,468 )
Income Tax Benefit   (1,066 )     (500 )     (566 )     (1,573 )     (388 )     (1,185 )
Net Income (Loss) $ (2,792 )   $ 121     $ (2,913 )   $ (2,934 )   $ 1,349     $ (4,283 )
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.04 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.05 )   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.05 )
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS   2025       2024     Variance     2025       2024     Variance
Intersegment Revenues $ (101,645 )   $ (98,478 )   $ (3,167 )   $ (198,617 )   $ (187,429 )   $ (11,188 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas   (36,601 )     (35,221 )     (1,380 )     (72,695 )     (63,321 )     (9,374 )
Operation and Maintenance   (65,044 )     (63,257 )     (1,787 )     (125,922 )     (124,108 )     (1,814 )
    (101,645 )     (98,478 )     (3,167 )     (198,617 )     (187,429 )     (11,188 )
Operating Income                                  
Other Income (Expense):                  
Interest and Other Deductions   (42,109 )     (40,587 )     (1,522 )     (84,861 )     (81,659 )     (3,202 )
Interest Expense   42,109       40,587       1,522       84,861       81,659       3,202  
Net Income $     $     $     $     $     $  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $     $     $     $     $     $  



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
          Increase           Increase
    2025       2024     (Decrease)     2025       2024     (Decrease)
                       
Capital Expenditures:                      
Exploration and Production $ 108,384   (1) $ 124,184   (3) $ (15,800 )   $ 230,986   (1)(2) $ 285,141   (3)(4) $ (54,155 )
Pipeline and Storage   15,626   (1)   18,025   (3)   (2,399 )     35,417   (1)(2)   42,579   (3)(4)   (7,162 )
Gathering   18,499   (1)   19,949   (3)   (1,450 )     31,526   (1)(2)   39,518   (3)(4)   (7,992 )
Utility   41,867   (1)   37,741   (3)   4,126       78,298   (1)(2)   68,251   (3)(4)   10,047  
Total Reportable Segments   184,376       199,899       (15,523 )     376,227       435,489       (59,262 )
All Other                                  
Corporate   174       121       53       378       182       196  
Eliminations   (3,520 )           (3,520 )     (3,520 )           (3,520 )
Total Capital Expenditures $ 181,030     $ 200,020     $ (18,990 )   $ 373,085     $ 435,671     $ (62,586 )


(1)   Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2025, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $44.8 million, $2.4 million, $6.8 million, and $4.8 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2025, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
(2)   Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2025, exclude capital expenditures of $63.3 million, $14.4 million, $21.7 million and $20.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2024 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2025. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2025.
(3)   Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2024, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $44.4 million, $5.0 million, $5.5 million, and $8.0 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.
(4)   Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2024, exclude capital expenditures of $43.2 million, $31.8 million, $20.6 million and $13.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2023 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2024. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2023, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2024.
     


DEGREE DAYS                                  
                          Percent Colder
                          (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended March 31,   Normal       2025       2024     Normal(1)     Last Year(1)  
Buffalo, NY(2)   3,226       3,116       2,705       (3.4 )     15.2  
Erie, PA   3,023       3,017       2,576       (0.2 )     17.1  
                                   
Six Months Ended March 31,                                  
Buffalo, NY(2)   5,352       5,000       4,563       (6.6 )     9.6  
Erie, PA   4,917       4,714       4,240       (4.1 )     11.2  
                                   


(1)   Percents compare actual 2025 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2025 degree days to actual 2024 degree days.
(2)   Normal degree days changed from NOAA 30-year degree days to NOAA 15-year degree days with the implementation of new base rates in New York effective October 2024.
     


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                       
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
          Increase           Increase
    2025       2024     (Decrease)     2025       2024     (Decrease)
                       
Gas Production/Prices:                      
Production (MMcf)                      
Appalachia   105,514       102,883       2,631       203,232       203,640       (408 )
                       
Average Prices (Per Mcf)                      
Weighted Average $ 3.02     $ 1.98    