Mayor Andrea Horwath Receiving Treatment Following Injury

Hamilton, ON - Mayor Andrea Horwath is currently in hospital receiving care after sustaining an injury in an accident. She is awaiting surgery and further assessment to determine the full extent of treatment required.

Depending on medical advice, Mayor Horwath may take a short medical leave to focus on rest and recovery. During this time, the Office of the Mayor will ensure continuity of leadership and ongoing support for City Council and City operations.

Mayor Horwath remains in good spirits and is in regular communication with her team. We thank Hamiltonians for their continued support, understanding, and well wishes.

