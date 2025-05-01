Protecting Tomorrow’s Champions: Free Youth Heart Screenings coming to Sarasota County

A community-led event offering ECG screenings to raise awareness and protect young athletes from hidden heart conditions.

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gershfeld & Shakirov Foundation for Youth Development, in partnership with the National nonprofit Who We Play For, is bringing free lifesaving ECG heart screenings to youth athletes in Sarasota County — and they’re doing it at one of the area’s most respected athletic facilities: the Global Sports Institute (GSI) in North Venice, FL.The screening event will take place on Saturday, May 10 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at GSI, located in North Venice, and is open to all GSI Volleyball Club families, siblings and all other young athletes in our community between the ages of 10 and 25.While this initiative is spearheaded by nonprofit organizations focused on athlete safety as well as physical and emotional well-being, GSI's role as the host location is key — serving as a central hub where athletes not only train but are now given a chance to protect their health through early detection. With many athletes passing through its doors, GSI's commitment to youth development continues to extend far beyond the court.“We’ve all seen the headlines — a young athlete collapsing on the court, a promising future gone too soon. If we can help prevent even one of those tragedies, it’s worth everything,” said Alex Shakirova, Director of Operations at GSI. “We’re proud to open our doors for something this important.”Research shows that standard sports physicals often miss warning signs of hidden cardiac conditions. That’s why Who We Play For, which has screened over 250,000 young athletes nationwide and The Gershfeld & Shakirov Foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to making elite athletics more equitable, accessible, and safe is making this testing accessible to our community.This is a FREE pre-registration one-day-only event, but its impact could last a lifetime. To Register Please sign up Media are invited to attend.For media inquiries, contact:Audrey ThriftGlobal Sports Instituteaudrey@gsi.institute |www.gsi.instituteTo support free volleyball programs, mentorship, and life-changing opportunities for kids who deserve a shot, visit:Donations are tax-deductible and help expand access to critical youth development programs.__________________GERSHFELD&SHAKIROV Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization, Federal Tax I.D. #33-2217418. Contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law. Copy of the official registration and financial info may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services

