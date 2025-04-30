Governor McKee, RIDOH Recognize Health Professional Loan Repayment Awardees and Donors

Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), and the Board of the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program proudly recognized the 2024 cohort of the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program recipients at a State House ceremony today. The event also honored the donors and partners whose support continues to drive the program's success.

By offering loan repayment assistance, the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program supports the recruitment and retention of high-quality, community-centered healthcare professionals who serve in federally designated Health Professional Shortage Areas. This year, the program reached a major milestone—58 clinicians received awards, the largest cohort in the program's history. The program provided over $1.6 million in loan repayment relief to recruit and retain health professionals in Rhode Island. Awardees include physicians, dentists, nurses, and behavioral healthcare providers, each of whom has pledged to serve in medically underserved communities for a minimum of two years.

Governor McKee proposed an additional $200,000 investment in the FY26 state budget to further grow the program, specifically targeting primary care physicians and pediatricians. This funding would be matched by federal dollars and expand the program's reach. If passed by the General Assembly, it will also be the first time that general revenue is invested in the program since Fiscal Year 2008.

Today's announcement comes a day after Governor McKee announced a series of short- and long-term strategic actions to strengthen Rhode Island's primary care system. The included accelerating a primary care Medicaid rate review, requiring commercial health insurers to increase funding for primary care reimbursements, reducing red tape by easing prior authorization requirements, providing grants to help primary care practices serve additional patients and hire new providers, and strengthening fiscal oversight of Rhode Island's health care system.

"Programs like the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program are a critical part of the solution—helping us attract and retain providers in the communities that need them most," said Governor McKee. "This is about making smart, long-term investments in our healthcare workforce so that every Rhode Islander can receive timely, quality care."

The Health Professional Loan Repayment Program is jointly administered by RIDOH and the Rhode Island Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner. The program is made possible through a combination of federal funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and generous contributions from local organizations and donors. The Rhode Island Health Center Association (RIHCA) played a central role in securing matching funds from many of these partners.

"The Health Professional Loan Repayment Program helps defray the cost of medical education, making the pathway to a career in primary care in Rhode Island more affordable for more students and new healthcare professionals," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "It also helps ensure that all communities have the opportunity to benefit from some of the most talented, dedicated members of our health care workforce."

"On behalf of Rhode Island's health centers, the Rhode Island Health Center Association extends our congratulations and appreciation to all the 2024 awardees," said Elena Nicolella, President and CEO of RIHCA. "We, along with our funding partners, understand how vital this program is to building a healthcare workforce that truly reflects and serves our communities."

Since its inception in 1994, the Rhode Island Health Professional Loan Repayment Program has provided more than $11.4 million in student loan repayment relief, empowering 337 clinicians to serve in medically underserved communities across the state. Over that time, the program has issued 358 total awards, including 279 first-time awards that have helped recruit new providers into areas of greatest need, and 79 retention awards that ensure continuity of care by allowing experienced clinicians to stay in the communities they serve.

These targeted investments have not only helped relieve the financial burden of educational debt but have also strengthened both the pipeline and the long-term retention of Rhode Island's healthcare workforce. Since 2013, 91% of awardees have maintained an active license in Rhode Island after completing their service obligation. As a result, more than 100,000 Rhode Islanders receive care each year from current or former program participants.

2024 Health Professional Loan Repayment Program Donors include:

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Delta Dental of Rhode Island, Care New England, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Prospect CharterCARE, the Rhode Island Foundation, the Rhode Island Medical Society, the Rhode Island Health Center Association, and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan.

2024 Health Professional Loan Repayment Program Awardees Honored Include:

Class of 2024 Agbelese Mofoluso, DNP, NP Alexa Allard, FNP-C Lexsey Almeida, LMHC Amanda Anacleto, APRN Natalia Aponte, RN Susana Arenas, LMHC Ashlee Austin, LCSW Jeffrey Bouley, FNP-C Garrett Bowen, MD Estefania Clavijo, LCSW Alexis Corey, RN Yamila Cos, DDS Marissa Dacruz, PA-C, CPH Randy D'Aquila, RN Shital Desai, DNP, MSN, FNP-C Laura Dobler, LCSW Lucinda Doman, RN Elizabeth Duran, RN Michelle Eche, LCSW John Gambino, RN Analisa Goncalves, LCSW Michelle Gras, PA-C Janick Hippolyte, APRN Roxanne Jardin, RN Alondra Jimenez, RN Kristen Julius- Woodbine, LCSW Mariam Kanteh, PA-C Erica Knarr, DMD Kimberly Kozlosky, APRN Madison Lombari, PA-C Matthew Lorenz, MD Ariadna Lozano, LCSW Taisha Macedo, APRN Sasha Martinez, RN Elizabeth Meyer, MD Sage Mueller, LCSW Irma Nalic, DMD Vanny Nhem-Raphael, RN Dayna Orourke, APRN Ashleigh Ortiz, RN Ashley Paradizo, RDH Nithin Paul, MD Marylin Powers, DO Jorge Resendiz, RN Cristina Restrepo, RDH Taylor Robbins, APRN Ernesto Rocha, RN Casey Rote, APRN John Saad, DMD Alyssa Saccoccia , RN Sarah Satterlee, APRN Nicole Schachman, APRN Kelly Smith, RN Wesley Smyth, APRN Jeannette Sorace-Burton, APRN Alison Turner, LMHC Bernadette Waleryszak, RN Cruz Zapata, LCSW