Surge in Law School Applications Signals Increasing Interest in Legal Professions

With the population growing and market landscapes changing, the need for legal counsel also grows along with them.” — Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Law schools across the nation are experiencing a surge in student interest for the upcoming academic year. According to the LSAC (Law School Admissions Council) , as of April 23, 2025, the number of ABA (American Bar Association) law school applicants and applications for the 2025 Fall semester has increased considerably compared to last year.Applicants are currently at 68,739, which is a 19.7% increase from last year's 2024 applicant count of 57,448. As for applications themselves, there are currently 489,976 applications submitted for the 2025 academic year, which is a 23.1% jump from last year's 2024 application count of 398,169. These 2024 numbers also increased by 25% in both applicants and applications compared to the 2023 academic year.This growing interest in attending law school may be influenced by increasing opportunities in specific areas of law including, but are not limited to:Intellectual Property Law: Businesses are constantly creating new inventions, software, artistic works, etc., and they need legal expertise to ensure that such branding efforts are protected appropriately and effectively.Cannabis Law: There are many complexities that surround cannabis law, such as zoning, regulatory compliance, taxation, and licensing. A cannabis lawyer can guide an organization in the right legal direction and remain compliant.Health Law: With ongoing technological advancements in telemedicine, electronic health records, and AI, there are many legal and ethical issues that can arise relating to privacy, data security, and access to care where an attorney will need to step in.Individuals and organizations who are in need of legal counsel for the above areas, or any others, can take advantage of online resources like LegalMatch.com, the nation's leading attorney client matching service. LegalMatch can match you for free with attorneys specializing in intellectual property law , cannabis law, and health law. The platform also provides an online Law Library with articles on the above topics to educate individuals on various legal scenarios, the attorney needed, and next steps.About LegalMatch.comLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

