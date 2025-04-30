Presence Management Names TBG Services as Exclusive Enablement and Hosting Partner

Enabling Partner Growth with Strategic Consulting, Support, and Multi-Tenant iPECS vUCP Hosting

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presence Management, LLC—the premier U.S. distributor of iPECS.CO (formerly Ericsson-LG iPECS) unified communications platforms—is excited to announce a new strategic collaboration with TBG Services, an independent enablement entity launched by The Brookfield Group.

Effective immediately, TBG Services becomes Presence Management’s exclusive Strategic Enablement Partner and Hosting Provider for partners offering multi-tenant iPECS vUCP deployments.

This collaboration offers Presence Management’s dealer and reseller network enhanced access to strategic consulting, enablement tools, and cloud hosting services—providing critical new pathways to expand cloud offerings, increase recurring revenue, and simplify operations, without adding internal complexity.

“Our partners are leaders in delivering communications excellence. Now they’ll have the strategic tools and hosting capabilities they need to evolve and thrive in a hybrid and cloud-first market,” said Bob Rankin, President of Presence Management. “TBG Services brings deep expertise and a partner-first mindset, ensuring our dealers and resellers have a trusted ally as they grow into new service models.”

New Strategic Resources for PM Partners

Through TBG Services, PM partners can now access:

Strategic Consulting and Advisory

• Solution architecture guidance for hybrid and cloud deployments

• Strategic planning to help partners expand services and revenue streams

• Sales enablement tools to support customer conversations

Exclusive Hosting for Multi-Tenant vUCP Solutions

• Fully managed, secure cloud hosting for Ericsson-LG iPECS vUCP deployments

• Designed specifically for channel partners needing a multi-tenant UCaaS model

• Removes infrastructure burdens and accelerates go-to-market

Partner Enablement Support

• Onboarding assistance, technical support coordination, and optional white-label tools

• Resources to help partners market, deploy, and manage hosted UC offerings under their own brand

Why This Partnership Matters

Presence Management continues to invest in making partners successful by offering:

• Best-in-class iPECS unified communications solutions

• Exclusive safety and facility critical communications through StaffAlerter

• Comprehensive partner training, support, and marketing resources

• And now — through TBG Services — a strategic bridge into hybrid and hosted UC services

Together, Presence Management and TBG Services empower partners to own the customer relationship, expand their service portfolios, and stay competitive in an evolving communications landscape—without competing against their own vendors.

“We’re here to help Presence Management partners accelerate into the future of communications while keeping their business at the center,” said Daniel Abdallah, CEO of TBG Services. “Whether it's strategic advice or hosting the infrastructure they need, TBG Services is fully aligned with enabling their success.”

How to Get Started

Presence Management partners interested in accessing TBG Services’ consulting or hosting solutions can reach out to their channel manager to schedule an introduction.

📩 Email: info@pm-lge.com

📞 Phone: (614) 652-6500

🌐 Web: https://presencemanagement.com



About Presence Management

Presence Management, LLC is the leading North American distributor of iPECS.CO unified communications platforms and exclusive U.S. distributor of StaffAlerter facility safety solutions. Based in Dublin, Ohio, Presence Management helps telecom and IT resellers thrive with a strategic focus on continuity, flexibility, and partner growth.

About TBG Services

TBG Services is a Strategic Enablement Partner dedicated to helping service providers expand cloud capabilities, build recurring revenue models, and deliver strategic communications services. Backed by the operational expertise of The Brookfield Group, TBG Services provides consulting, enablement, and hosting solutions tailored to channel partners.

