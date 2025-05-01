LeadG2 Elevates in 2025 as it Celebrates HubSpot Partner Impact Award Recognition and Expanded Certifications

LeadG2 Logo

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadG2 celebrates HubSpot solutions partner recognition in its list of 2024 Impact Awards along with the addition of three team members achieving HubSpot Certified Trainer certifications – elevating LeadG2 to enhanced ability to support clients and improve their revenue performance through HubSpot solutions and revenue operations.

HUBSPOT SOLUTIONS PARTNER IMPACT AWARD RECOGNITION

LeadG2 is a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner and has been honored in HubSpot's 2024 Impact Awards as #3 in the “Customer-First” Award Category, showcasing our dedication to delivering exceptional service and solutions. This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and our ability to drive impactful results for our clients through HubSpot's suite of tools.

“This recognition is proof that we put our customers first,” said Emily Hartzell, VP/Senior Director of LeadG2. “We’re honored to be recognized in this performance-based category for our commitment to long-term client success. Making the leaderboard for HubSpot’s Customer First Award means that our clients don’t just work with us—they grow with us!”

ADDITION OF HUBSPOT CERTIFIED TRAINER CERTIFICATIONS

LeadG2 is excited to announce the addition of three team members who have achieved HubSpot Certified Trainer certifications: Emily Hartzell, Maryanne McWhirter, and Carly Knecht. These trainers have successfully completed a rigorous training program through HubSpot Academy, enhancing the services we offer and the results we achieve for our clients. Their expertise ensures that our clients receive top-tier training and support, empowering them to maximize their use of HubSpot tools. This expansion means more personalized and effective training sessions, leading to improved marketing and sales strategies for our clients.

ELEVATE 2025

With these elevations and accomplishments at LeadG2, we are well-prepared to propel our clients’ results and ready to support in improving their revenue performance. The recognition in HubSpot's Impact Awards, expanded team of HubSpot Certified Trainers, and internal promotions position us as a leading HubSpot Solutions Partner, equipped to deliver unparalleled service and results. These achievements enable us to offer more comprehensive and effective solutions, ensuring our clients can leverage the full potential of HubSpot to drive their business growth.

"As we celebrate these remarkable achievements, we are more committed than ever to driving success for our clients. The recognition from HubSpot and the expansion of our certified trainers underscore our dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Maryanne McWhirter, VP/Senior Director. “At LeadG2, we believe in empowering our clients to reach new heights, and these milestones are a testament to our unwavering focus on their growth and success."

For more information about LeadG2 and our services, please visit LeadG2.com.

ABOUT LEADG2

LeadG2 is a B2B Revenue Operations agency specializing in marketing and sales strategies to drive growth. As a division of The Center for Sales Strategy (founded in 1983), which exists to help organizations improve sales performance through its approach to customer-centric selling and talent-focused management, and a proud HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner, LeadG2 (launched in 2012) prides itself on using the best tools, tactics, and strategies to help clients find success and revenue growth by selling smarter and faster. To learn more about LeadG2 by The Center for Sales Strategy, visit LeadG2.com. To explore The Center for Sales Strategy and its portfolio of brands, visit TotalRevenuePerformance.com.

