Supreme Court Women Inspire Akron Law Students

During a luncheon and lecture entitled “Lady Justice! Women on the Ohio Supreme Court,” Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy and Justice Megan E. Shanahan shared their career stories and imparted legal knowledge to aspiring attorneys at the University of Akron School of Law.

Hosted by the university’s Federalist Society, the justices discussed how the state’s judiciary is structured in the Ohio Constitution and explained the difference between the state and federal court systems.

“In law schools generally, we tend to focus exclusively on the federal court system when the reality is that most of our practice as future lawyers will occur in the state system,” said Blake Shiplett, a second-year law student and vice president of the Federalist Society chapter. “I am deeply grateful to the justices for supplementing our education and encouraging us in our careers.”

During a question-and-answer session, the audience had an opportunity to speak with the justices.

“I always enjoy meeting our state’s future leaders. Talking one-on-one with attendees was the highlight for me,” said Justice Shanahan.

Students were interested in learning about topics like the process for selecting cases to go before the Court; what it’s like to run a judicial campaign; the Judicial Code of Ethics and what candidates can say on the campaign trail; the role the Court plays when asked by federal courts to answer certified questions of law; the Court’s oversight of attorney discipline, the character and fitness process for law students, and general career advice.

“Justices Kennedy and Shanahan are two of my biggest legal inspirations,” said Shiplett. “Moderating a panel with them felt like a dream come true."